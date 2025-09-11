Powerfleet and MTN Partner to Deliver AIoT-Powered Supply Chain Intelligence Across Africa

Powerfleet, Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) SaaS mobile asset management, has entered into a strategic growth partnership with MTN Business South Africa, a subsidiary of MTN Group, Africa’s largest mobile network operator with 297 million customers across 16 markets and $7.4 billion in annual revenue.

The partnership combines MTN’s network infrastructure with Powerfleet’s Unity AIoT platform, creating an integrated system that delivers real-time, AI-led data insights across the enterprise supply chain.

“This partnership marks a bold step forward in redefining enterprise IoT value creation,” said Sudipto Moitra, General Manager of ICT Enterprise Business at MTN. “By uniting MTN’s connectivity expertise with Powerfleet’s AI intelligence stack, we’re co-creating solutions that deliver end-to-end, real-time insights.”

“This is a foundational growth partnership,” added Steve Towe, CEO of Powerfleet. “We’re combining Unity’s AI-driven, device-agnostic platform with MTN’s unmatched infrastructure to give enterprises a single pane of glass for data intelligence, enabling predictive, scalable solutions that transform performance, safety, and efficiency.”

AI-Powered Supply Chain Intelligence

The joint solution is designed to break down data silos and enhance visibility across every layer of enterprise operations. Core features include:

Real-Time Visibility — Unified insights spanning warehouses, on-road vehicles, equipment, and infrastructure.

— Unified insights spanning warehouses, on-road vehicles, equipment, and infrastructure. Automated Risk Detection — Video-based analytics to identify anomalies, reduce accidents, and improve worker safety.

— Video-based analytics to identify anomalies, reduce accidents, and improve worker safety. Predictive Optimization — Forecasting tools for energy, fuel performance, maintenance, and asset uptime.

— Forecasting tools for energy, fuel performance, maintenance, and asset uptime. Connected Compliance & ESG — Frameworks for sustainability reporting and proactive governance.

— Frameworks for sustainability reporting and proactive governance. Seamless Integration — Unity’s Unified Operations tools harmonize data across existing enterprise systems.

Together, these capabilities provide a market-defining solution for enterprises seeking to maximize data-driven decision-making.

Scaling AIoT Adoption Through MTN’s Reach

MTN will white-label Powerfleet’s Unity AIoT platform, integrating it with its connectivity backbone and offering it directly to enterprise customers. The approach enables large-scale adoption across industries including:

Logistics

Mining

Transportation

Utilities

Manufacturing

Recognized as the #1 Most Admired African Brand, MTN’s influence provides a fast-track to drive AIoT adoption at scale, empowering businesses to enhance efficiency, strengthen sustainability, and unlock new competitive advantages.