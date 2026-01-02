Nvidia Targets Morocco as Next Hub in African AI Expansion

Nvidia has identified Morocco as a priority market in its expanding push to build artificial intelligence infrastructure across Africa.

The move follows Nvidia’s entry into South Africa in June, where it partnered with Cassava Technologies to launch what the companies described as Africa’s first AI factory. Nvidia has since said it plans to roll out similar infrastructure in other African markets, including Egypt, Kenya, Morocco and Nigeria.

According to industry officials, a Nvidia delegation recently visited Rabat to meet with public- and private-sector stakeholders involved in the country’s digital ecosystem. The company is expected to supply graphics processing units and accelerated computing systems for AI-focused data centers designed to serve regional demand.

Morocco is seen as an attractive destination due to its geographic proximity to Europe, established fiber-optic connectivity and efforts to position itself as a regional digital hub. The government is implementing its Digital Morocco 2030 strategy, which focuses on large-scale digital skills development, expanded cloud infrastructure and broader adoption of AI across public services and businesses.

Nvidia’s Africa strategy is centered on its partnership with Cassava Technologies, which operates data centers and fiber networks in 26 countries. The collaboration aims to provide AI computing capacity within the continent, reducing dependence on offshore cloud providers and supporting local development of AI-driven services.