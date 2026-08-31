Namibia Cancels N$40m AI Crop Monitoring Deal Over Procurement Failures and Data Sovereignty Concerns

Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture has terminated a N$40 million ($2.4 million) agreement with US firm 6th Grain to build an AI-driven crop monitoring system, after a review found the contract failed to meet legal and procedural requirements for agreements entered into on behalf of the government.

The Remote Sensing Agricultural Services Agreement was signed in June 2026 as a one-year project. 6th Grain has been issued formal written notice of termination.

“The review established that the agreement did not meet the requisite legal and procedural requirements applicable to contractual arrangements entered into on behalf of the government,” ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said.

What the system would have done

The project combined satellite-based remote sensing, geospatial analytics and AI to monitor Namibia’s staple crops — maize, mahangu, millet, sorghum, cowpea and wheat — producing crop maps, crop-health monitoring, production forecasts, drought-risk assessments and land-suitability analysis.

It also included a geo-tagged farmer survey database and digital platform, plus technology and skills transfer to the ministry. 6th Grain said the government would ultimately receive the software, AI models and intellectual property needed to run and expand the system independently.

For a country where drought is a recurring threat to food security and where agricultural extension capacity is thin, that capability is not trivial. Comparable systems are running elsewhere on the continent: Aerobotics operates drone and satellite crop analytics in the Western Cape, Tunisia’s RoboCare raised funding this month for a satellite-and-sensor platform covering cereals across North Africa, and Kenya’s PlantVillage+ serves several hundred thousand users monthly.

Two separate objections

The termination followed months of scrutiny. Reports in July said officials were investigating how the agreement was awarded, with questions over procurement procedure and whether senior officials and Cabinet had been adequately consulted.

Running alongside that was a different objection. Political figures questioned whether a foreign company should be responsible for technology monitoring the country’s agricultural production — a food security and data sovereignty argument rather than a procedural one.

Those two concerns point in different directions, and only the first is cited in the ministry’s stated reasons. The termination is grounded in process, not in a judgment about the technology or the vendor.

The company’s case

6th Grain defended the agreement, saying it had engaged with the ministry since 2025, that the project was donor-funded rather than financed by Namibian taxpayers, and that the system — including software and intellectual property — would ultimately be handed to the Namibian government.

That last point is worth weighing. Full IP and model transfer to a national government is a stronger sovereignty position than most foreign-delivered AI systems in Africa offer, where governments typically license capability rather than own it. If the terms were as described, the deal was structured closer to what African AI strategies have been asking for.

The US Embassy in Namibia had welcomed the agreement as an example of American technology supporting agricultural development, local skills and commercial ties.

Where it sits

Namibia has been building AI governance capacity in parallel. The country has drafted an AI Bill, Data Protection Bill and Cybercrime Bill, is rolling out a National AI Strategy, and has established an AI Council and technical working groups. Its ICT minister, Emma Theofelus, holds one of eight African seats on the AI for Good Global Commission, and the country signed a joint AI satellite initiative with Chinese firm STAR.VISION in July.

The cancellation reads as that governance apparatus asserting itself — a government insisting that AI contracts follow the same procurement rules as anything else.

It also removes a capability Namibia does not currently have. Whether the monitoring system is rebuilt under a compliant procurement process, or simply shelved, is the question the termination leaves open.

The ministry said the decision was intended to safeguard the interests of the Namibian state and ensure government contracts comply with applicable laws, policies, regulations and procedures.