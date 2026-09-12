Namibia’s NOVA Trains AI Technicians Around a Blunt Statistic: Nine Million African Graduates a Year With Nowhere to Go

Namibian AI training institution NOVA was founded around a number its executive director heard at a G20 session in South Africa: that Africa produces roughly 12 million graduates a year, and only three million find formal employment.

“Nine million continue going back to the streets because they don’t have formal jobs,” said Immanuel Antonius, NOVA’s executive director. “So we were prompted to create something specifically for Africa.”

The figures are his framing rather than a cited study, though they sit within the range of African Development Bank estimates. The institution’s response is to build training around producing things rather than passing examinations.

Three programmes, including hardware

NOVA offers AI and Machine Learning, Robotics and Automation, and 3D Modelling and Fabrication.

The inclusion of hardware is notable. Most African AI training is software-only — prompt engineering, data science, cloud tooling — because it is cheaper to deliver and needs no workshop. A curriculum with 3D printers and robotics equipment costs considerably more and is harder to scale, but it produces a different kind of technician.

Antonius insists projects match the discipline. Students in AI and machine learning should build products integrating those technologies; robotics students should produce work relevant to robotics.

The clearest example is in fabrication. “In 3D modelling, we collaborate with children who have lost limbs,” he said. “Our 3D printers are capable of producing prosthetic arms for these children.”

That is a finished product with an identifiable user, which is more than most training programmes generate. It also sits in a category — assistive technology — that iAfrica has found consistently underserved, from Signvrse’s sign language work in Kenya to the HAIDI disability innovation fund.

Building, not examining

Antonius said NOVA is trying to move away from an education model organised around passing tests. Students learn through practical projects, develop solutions to real problems and exhibit their work at national showcases.

An incubation process is intended to help students test, refine and scale their products, with the aim of turning ideas into businesses — and therefore into employment rather than applications for it.

That approach is well-founded. Injini opened applications this month for a Southern African AI venture builder requiring each team to include a “context lead” with lived experience of the problem, specifically because products designed at a distance from their users tend not to work. ADQ and Gates Foundation research found more than 93% of EdTech products in low- and middle-income countries are never tested for proof of impact.

What is not yet clear

The announcement does not say whether NOVA is accredited with the Namibia Qualifications Authority, how many students it has enrolled, what it charges, how it is funded, or when it began operating.

Accreditation is the material one. A student choosing between NOVA and a university programme needs to know whether the qualification is recognised. Namibia University of Science and Technology launched the country’s first dedicated AI degree programmes in January through its Faculty of Computing and Informatics, aligned with an AI and Robotics Accelerator — which makes NOVA’s positioning as Namibia’s first AI institution a claim worth clarifying.

A country building quickly

Namibia’s AI activity has expanded well beyond its size. The Bank of Namibia won the Central Banking AI Initiative Award in March for deployed machine-learning systems. NIPAM began structured AI training for civil servants in May, starting with senior leadership. ICT Minister Emma Theofelus holds one of eight African seats on the AI for Good Global Commission. The government has drafted an AI Bill, Data Protection Bill and Cybercrime Bill, and signed a joint AI satellite initiative with Chinese firm STAR.VISION in July.

It also cancelled a N$40 million AI crop-monitoring contract in August over procurement failures — evidence that the governance apparatus is being applied rather than merely announced.

NOVA adds the technician layer. Whether it produces employable graduates at meaningful scale, in a country of roughly three million people, will depend on details the launch has not yet supplied.