How Cyber Resilience Can Strengthen South Africa’s Sovereign AI Ambitions

Cybersecurity Awareness Month gives businesses a timely opportunity to look beyond traditional cyber awareness and assess whether their AI environments are ready for real-world risk. As South Africa’s sovereign AI ambitions accelerate, the core question is shifting from data location to operational trust: can the full AI environment be secured, governed, audited and recovered?

Sovereign AI is often framed around data residency, national infrastructure and strategic autonomy. Those are important, but they are not enough. A model can run in-country and still create risk if the data pipeline is poorly governed, identity controls are weak, suppliers are opaque, agentic AI actions are unaudited, or recovery has never been tested.

“This matters because AI is becoming more operational. Future AI models will not only generate answers. Increasingly, agentic AI systems will retrieve data, interact with applications, trigger workflows and support decisions across business processes”, says Musa Masungwini, Security and Resiliency Platforms Specialist, Dell Technologies South Africa.

For CIOs, this changes the sovereign AI conversation. The issue is no longer simply: where does our data sit? The more practical questions are now: who or what can access it, how does it move through AI workflows, which suppliers touch the infrastructure, can AI actions be monitored, and can the organisation recover if something goes wrong?

The South African context makes this urgent. The country’s data protection regime under POPIA already places clear obligations on how personal information is processed, secured and accounted for, and momentum is building toward a broader AI governance and accountability framework as adoption accelerates across the public and private sectors. For CIOs, that trajectory points in one direction: AI environments will increasingly need to prove control, not just claim it.

The broader technology industry is reinforcing the same message. In August 2026, an OpenAI-led open letter signed by more than 100 organisations, including Dell, warned of a limited window to strengthen cyber defences as increasingly capable AI models make attacks more widespread and sophisticated. It also highlighted the opportunity to use advanced AI to help defenders identify vulnerabilities and address longstanding weaknesses more quickly.

“For businesses, the implication is clear: sovereign AI cannot be treated as a location decision alone. It needs to become a full-stack trust decision. Data residency provides control over location, but operational confidence also depends on identity, access, infrastructure security, supplier assurance, observability and recovery,” says Musa.

For CIOs, the first shift is to treat sovereign AI as an architecture decision. Data residency is one layer, but it must sit within a wider design that includes identity, access control, encryption, monitoring, supplier assurance, recovery and auditability. The right question is not simply whether AI runs in public cloud, private cloud, on premises, edge or device environments. It is which placement gives the best balance of performance, control, compliance, cost and resilience.

The next shift is to govern data movement and agentic AI actions. AI systems depend on data that is accessible, accurate, protected and recoverable. But as agentic AI becomes more capable, the issue is no longer only what data a model uses. It is what AI can access, what it can change, when human approval is required, and how every action is logged.

“For businesses operating in sensitive or regulated environments, the real issue is not only data protection. It is data accountability. As AI becomes more agentic, businesses need to prove where data comes from, how it moves, which systems or AI agents can act on it, and whether it can be recovered cleanly after disruption. Sovereign AI will only be trusted if businesses can evidence control across the full data lifecycle, not just show where data is stored,” says Musa.

And then the third shift is recovery that must be designed from the start. Sovereign AI cannot be considered trusted if the organisation cannot recover the data, systems and workflows behind it. Dell’s EMEA Cyber Resilience Insights found that 99% of organisations have cyber resilience strategies in place, yet 59% failed to recover effectively from their last test or incident. For sovereign AI, that gap is not just an IT issue. It is a trust issue. If an AI-enabled public service, financial workflow, healthcare system or industrial process is disrupted, the enterprise must be able to restore clean data, recover critical systems and maintain continuity.

This is especially important in South Africa, where businesses are being asked to show that critical technology environments are not only compliant on paper, but secure, governed and recoverable in practice. For sovereign AI, that means proving control over infrastructure, suppliers, access, data flows, AI actions and recovery across the full stack.

“For CIOs, the priority should be to move sovereign AI from policy intent to infrastructure proof. That means designing AI environments where workload placement, data movement, supplier assurance, access control and recovery are built into the architecture from the start. As AI becomes more autonomous, trust will depend on whether the infrastructure beneath it can prove control: where data lives, how it moves, who or what can act on it, and how quickly clean operations can be restored if disruption occurs,” says Musa.

The business case is also clear. Dell’s Modern Enterprise Readiness Index shows that 95% of organisations agree that working with a trusted partner reduces the risk associated with adopting new technologies, and 95% say that it helps achieve measurable outcomes from technology investments more quickly. That matters because sovereign AI is not a one-off deployment. It is a long-term operating model built on trusted infrastructure, secure data, resilient platforms and accountable governance.

“For CIOs, the priority now is to move from data residency to full-stack trust. That is how sovereign AI becomes credible, scalable and ready for the next generation of AI,” concludes Musa.