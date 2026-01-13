Matric Class of 2025:  The First AI Generation Entering A Changed Job Market

They have grown up in a world shaped by smartphones, constant connectivity, and rapid technological change. Now, as the Class of 2025 prepares to enter the workforce, they are stepping into a job market transformed by digital recruitment, automation, and AI-assisted hiring tools.

With the 2025 matric pass rate improving slightly to 88%, more young South Africans will be seeking their first opportunities in this new environment. While the expanded pool of candidates creates opportunity, it also places greater responsibility on employers to verify qualifications and backgrounds, ensuring that hiring decisions remain fair, consistent, and based on trusted information.

The first cohort in a new hiring era

The Class of 2025 will step into a labour market that is still grappling with youth unemployment above 40% and a large pool of first-time job seekers with no previous work experience. At the same time, employers are adopting digital recruitment platforms and AI-powered screening tools to handle the growing volume of applications.

In this evolving environment, businesses are asking how to recognise genuine potential and protect their organisation without excluding young people entering the workforce for the first time.

Beyond the paper certificate

Matric remains an important milestone, marking the transition from school into adult life and reflecting years of effort, discipline, and potential. But it is not the whole story. In recent years, education and labour authorities have repeatedly warned about fake certificates and misrepresented qualifications, supported by reports of forged documents circulating on social media and WhatsApp.

“Employers want to give young people a fair chance, but they also need to protect their organisations, customers, and teams,” says Jennifer Barkhuizen, Head of Marketing at Mettus, a collective of data and analytics businesses that includes Managed Integrity Evaluation (MIE). “That is why verification matters. It confirms that a matric certificate is genuine, but it also helps employers look at the broader picture of a candidate’s integrity and readiness for work.”

Verification for a digital, mobile workforce

As hiring becomes more digital and remote, MIE is seeing growing demand for verifying candidates who may never visit a head office, apply online from other provinces, or present international qualifications. Global screening tools and digital verification platforms are helping employers confirm who they are hiring, even when recruitment happens entirely online.

A fairer start for first-time job seekers

Youth unemployment remains one of South Africa’s most pressing challenges, with almost half of young people looking for work cannot find a job, and many have never had formal employment. For matriculants, this means that every opportunity counts.

“Responsible verification is not about putting more barriers in the way of young people. Our role is to help employers identify candidates who have earned their certificates, are honest about their history, and are ready to grow. That protects businesses, but it also protects the many young South Africans who have done the hard work and deserve a fair chance.”

This generation is entering a workplace where trust, integrity, and verified information will matter more than ever. With the right verification practices in place, businesses can welcome new talent with confidence. At the same time, young people can take their first steps into the world of work knowing that their genuine efforts and achievements will be recognised.