South Africa’s Energy Transition Exposes Construction Skills Gap as AI and Digital Tools Reshape Site Operations

By Maureen Phiri, Director at Oxyon People Solutions

South Africa’s energy transition is placing new demands on the construction sector. As the country expands its grid, integrates renewable energy and modernises infrastructure, construction companies are moving beyond traditional projects to deliver solar and wind farms, support grid expansion and work across Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) programmes central to energy security. This shift is changing how projects are delivered and the skills required on site. At the same time, the adoption of AI-driven tools is improving efficiency and risk management. However, the pace of change is exposing a gap between the skills available and those needed for modern, large-scale energy infrastructure. Closing this gap will be critical to supporting South Africa’s energy transition.

Construction has become central

Energy Month is an opportunity to recognise how the role of construction has changed. The sector is now directly involved in delivering energy infrastructure, from renewable generation projects to grid expansion and reinforcement.

The rollout of Transmission Development Plans (TDPs) highlights this change. TDPs focus on expanding network capacity in regions where new renewable projects are being developed while strengthening system stability and refurbishing ageing infrastructure. They also support the integration of alternative energy sources, including battery energy storage systems, and reduce dependence on coal-based generation.

For construction companies, this means delivering more complex and technically demanding projects, while also contributing to investment and job creation as energy infrastructure expands.

Technology is reshaping the landscape

As construction projects become more complex and closely tied to energy infrastructure, site operations are also evolving. Digital tools, including AI-enabled systems, are increasingly being used to manage these projects and improve the coordination of work on site.

Teams now have access to real-time site data, allowing them to track progress and respond more quickly when issues arise. AI-driven project tools can flag delays or risks earlier, helping teams take corrective action before issues escalate. Tools such as Building Information Modelling (BIM) are used to identify design issues early, helping to avoid rework and reduce material waste. On site, automated equipment and monitoring systems are used to manage safety risks by tracking conditions and reducing exposure to high-risk activities.

These changes improve how projects are managed, but they also change the skill sets required on site. Workers need to be able to operate in more digital environments and work with AI-enabled systems as they become part of standard site operations.

A growing skills gap

The adoption of digital and AI tools in construction is happening at a time when the industry is already facing a shortage of skilled professionals. An ageing workforce, combined with limited training opportunities, has reduced the number of new entrants into technical roles. At the same time, demand for experienced professionals has increased, particularly for roles that require both technical expertise and exposure to modern construction methods.

This has made it more difficult for companies to recruit the right people. Skilled professionals are in high demand and can command higher rates, while recruitment timelines are extended as candidates complete handovers on existing projects. This creates pressure on project delivery and increases costs.

When the right skills are not available at the right time, project timelines are adversely affected. Delays in hiring or gaps in capability can slow progress and increase risk, particularly on complex EPC and independent power producer (IPP) projects.

Skills transfer and development need to be prioritised

One of the main challenges is the limited transfer of knowledge from experienced professionals to newer entrants. Senior staff are often focused on meeting project deadlines, which leaves less time for structured mentorship and training. Without deliberate intervention, this slows the development of new skills in the workforce. It also increases reliance on a small pool of experienced individuals, rather than building broader capability across teams.

To address this, skills development needs to be more structured. This includes creating opportunities for mentorship, expanding training programmes and using technology to support learning. Virtual tools, including AI and simulation, can provide exposure to complex environments and help accelerate skills development.

Energy Month is an ideal opportunity to promote these initiatives, including programmes that train young people in renewable technologies such as solar PV installation. Increasing awareness of career pathways in the sector can also help guide education and training choices.

Building a workforce for future energy infrastructure

South Africa’s energy transition will depend on the ability to deliver infrastructure at scale. This requires a construction workforce that is equipped to work on renewable projects, integrate digital tools, and operate in more complex environments.

Developing this capability will involve both upskilling existing workers and preparing new entrants for the demands of modern construction. It also requires making better use of the experience that already exists in the industry, ensuring that knowledge is transferred before it is lost.

Addressing skills development and technology adoption together will position the construction sector to support the country’s energy infrastructure needs. This will not only improve project delivery but also help build a more sustainable and capable workforce for the future.