Kenya Set To Host First Software And AI Summit To Boost Digital Talent And Innovation

Kenya is gearing up for its first-ever Software and AI Summit, to be held at Moi University’s Annex Campus, in a major step toward cementing the country’s role as a regional technology powerhouse.

The strategic planning session was led by ICT Principal Secretary Eng. John Tanui and Basic Education PS Amb. (Prof.) Julius K. Bitok, together with leaders from the ICT Authority and Moi University. Discussions centered on building strong linkages between government, academia, and industry to ensure a successful event and long-term ecosystem impact.

The Kenya Software and AI Summit will focus on:

Developing world-class digital talent

Showcasing homegrown AI and software solutions

Attracting investment into Kenya’s innovation ecosystem

Connecting youth, developers, researchers, and investors

Advancing Kenya’s software export strategy

By integrating education, entrepreneurship, and technology, the event aims to equip young innovators and position Kenya as a global contributor in AI and software engineering.

The initiative reinforces the government’s digital-economy agenda and its push to scale local talent and jobs across emerging technology fields.

The planning session concluded with a media briefing and a tree-planting ceremony at Moi University, symbolizing Kenya’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive digital growth.

The Kenya Software and AI Summit 2025 will stand as a milestone in the country’s mission to become a continental leader in advanced technology, digital talent, and innovation.