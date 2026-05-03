Huawei Hosts AI Data Center Summit in Egypt, Releases North Africa Reference Design for AI Infrastructure

Huawei has hosted its AI Data Center Innovation Summit in Egypt as part of the Huawei Intelligent Africa Congress 2026, releasing the Northern Africa AIDC Reference Design White Paper to provide design and construction guidance for AI data center facilities across the region.

Themed “Advancing Industrial All Intelligence for Africa,” the summit brought together customers and partners from multiple industries to discuss opportunities, solutions and case studies in intelligent transformation. Huawei used the event to position its connectivity, computing and digital power capabilities as part of a broader push to support Africa’s transition into AI infrastructure deployment at scale.

Benjamin Hou, CEO of Huawei Egypt, said AI is shifting from a peripheral support tool into the core of production. “Today, AI agents can plan, execute, and optimize complex tasks autonomously. These are the breakthroughs that change countries, industries, and individual lives forever,” he said. He added that Egypt is actively implementing its Second National AI Strategy with the goal of moving from being a consumer of technology to a producer of AI.

Ahmed Fahmy, general manager of Administrative Capital for Urban Development, said the New Administrative Capital is being built not only as a modern city, but as a replicable smart city model for the rest of the African continent. He said the New Capital has completed a fiber-optic network forming the city’s “nervous system,” and that Egypt is opening its technology platforms to African enterprises, startups and factories to test smart solutions in logistics, manufacturing, energy and other sectors. Fahmy called on partners, investors and innovators to help develop the New Capital into a “Living Lab” for Africa’s digital transformation.

Tony Wu, vice president of Huawei’s Computing Marketing and Solution Sales Department, said AI applications have entered a critical period of large-scale adoption, with models and infrastructure becoming central to national digital development. Huawei has built a SuperPoD architecture and is developing a compute backbone covering AI cards, enterprise data centers and large-scale data centers. Wu said the company has collaborated with more than 20 partners on out-of-the-box industry solutions delivering value in government, finance and education.

Erich Hu, director of Huawei’s Product Portfolio Data Center Marketing and Solution Sales Department, said that in the AI era, data centers have shifted from cost centers to value centers as the surging demand for tokens drives the explosion of computing power. Huawei has developed AI data center infrastructure solutions based on five capabilities — SuperPoD, compute-network synergy, compute-storage synergy, compute-cloud synergy and compute-management synergy. “SuperPoDs will become a popular choice for AI Data Centers,” Hu said, adding that they support both air and liquid cooling for flexible deployment.

Galal Roshdy, CTO of Huawei Egypt Hybrid Cloud, drew a comparison between cloud systems today and the public power grid that fueled the Second Industrial Revolution, framing cloud as the foundational infrastructure of the AI economy. Huawei Cloud powers more than 500 AI applications across over 30 industries through services including agentic applications, industry-specific large language models and Model as a Service. The Egypt node provides security compliance, AI and big data, and cloud database capabilities, and is currently building fintech partnerships across the country.

Cui Hong, director of Huawei’s Data Center Integration Solution Department, said that as local AI inference applications increase, inference computing power will surpass training computing power by 2026 — meaning data center planning must stay slightly ahead of current needs. He noted that AI-assisted design tools can now generate Building Information Modeling and material lists within a single day, while liquid cooling diagnosis agents shift maintenance from repair to prevention. Huawei’s semi-prefabricated construction solutions reduce time-to-market for new data centers to under 10 months, while collaborative optimization can cut energy consumption by more than 12%. Huawei has delivered more than 1,000 data centers worldwide, including multiple projects in Africa.

The release of the Northern Africa AIDC Reference Design White Paper provides systematic guidance on AI data center facility design, covering heat dissipation, power supply, building structure and network cabling, alongside diversified delivery models intended to support rapid, large-scale replication of AI infrastructure across the region.