Sage Rolls Out AI Suite Across Africa and Middle East to Tackle SMB Compliance and Productivity Gap

Global accounting and payroll technology company Sage has announced the rollout of Sage Ai across its solutions in South Africa, select pan-African markets and the Middle East, introducing a suite of AI tools designed to automate administrative processes, strengthen compliance and improve productivity for small and mid-sized businesses.

The rollout includes Sage Copilot, a generative AI assistant, and a growing suite of specialized AI agents embedded within Sage’s existing products. The tools are designed to automate accounting, finance, HR and payroll processes while keeping users in control of decisions and workflows.

Sage’s own research reveals a significant activation gap in the local market. While 73% of South African small and mid-sized businesses have invested in AI, only 47% are using it to drive revenue growth. Concerns around privacy, security and compliance consistently rank among the top factors shaping AI adoption — suggesting the barrier to deeper engagement is less about cost than trust.

“The data tells a clear story: African businesses are ambitious and digitally progressive, but they are rightly sceptical of tools that fail to reflect the regulatory and economic complexity in which they operate,” said Jordaan Burger, managing director for Sage Africa and the Middle East.

Burger said the company’s approach to AI is built around five commitments: user control, reliable results, transparent explanations, responsible and ethical implementation, and accessible human support. “We call this ‘Authentic Intelligence’ because it represents a more thoughtful approach to innovation, one that puts people at the centre, embeds trust by design, and applies advanced technology in ways that solve real business challenges rather than simply introducing new complexity,” he said.

Sophia Adhami, senior director of product office and product performance execution at Sage, said the AI strategy is backed by sustained investment in technology, data science and platform infrastructure. “Authentic Intelligence at this level means combining cutting-edge innovation with rigorous governance, so data remains protected, decisions are explainable, and customers can adopt AI with absolute confidence,” she said.

Sage Ai is embedded within the Sage Platform — a secure, unified environment where applications, workflows and data connect — rather than layered on top of existing systems. Capabilities across the product suite include a Close Agent that can reduce month-end close cycles by up to 90%; an Assurance Agent that continuously flags unusual journal entries in real time; a Salary Variance Detection Agent that catches payroll anomalies before they escalate; a Sales Intelligence Agent providing real-time revenue alerts; an AP Agent automating vendor invoice processing with more than 90% accuracy in English-speaking markets; and a Time Agent that builds timesheet entries based on calendar, email and app activity.

The rollout comes as South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana highlighted the role of data and AI in his 2026 Budget Speech as central to future economic development, with responsible AI adoption now seen as critical to small business resilience, job creation and cross-border growth.