Aumet Raises $12 Million Series A for AI-Powered Healthcare Procurement Platform Across MENA

AAIC Investment has announced that Aumet, a portfolio company of its Africa Innovation and Healthcare Fund II, has completed a Series A funding round raising $12 million.

Aumet is a health-tech company that develops AI-powered healthcare procurement and supply chain platforms for the Middle East and North Africa region. Its proprietary platform integrates pharmaceutical and medical device procurement, inventory management and data analytics to digitally connect pharmacies, hospitals and pharmaceutical suppliers.

The platform is currently used by more than 12,000 pharmacies and over 1,000 pharmaceutical suppliers — primarily in Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia — and has grown to support more than five million transactions annually, with cumulative gross merchandise volume exceeding $1 billion.

Aumet is expanding beyond its origins as a medical marketplace to become what it describes as an AI-powered healthcare procurement operating system. Its main services include Pulse, a cloud-based inventory management and procurement support platform for individual pharmacies; Chain, a centralized purchasing and AI analytics solution for pharmacy chains; and Enterprise, an AI-powered healthcare procurement system for hospitals and government agencies.

Enterprise has been implemented in Jordan’s public healthcare system, beginning with its introduction at Al Bashir Hospital, one of the country’s largest public hospitals. The system is currently installed in 32 hospitals, more than 500 medical centres and more than 18 medical warehouses.