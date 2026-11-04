‘AI Is Not There to Replace a Physician’: Expert Urges Africa to Build Health AI on Local Data

AI could help African health systems cope with staff shortages and delayed diagnoses — but only if it is built around local problems, validated on African patients and kept under clinicians’ control, health technology expert Franck Tchafa has said.

“AI is not there to replace a physician. It is a force multiplier,” Tchafa said at a forum organised by the African Healthcare Association.

His presentation cited a projected shortfall of 11.8 million health workers by 2030, alongside Africa’s population growing from about 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion by 2050 and a rising burden of non-communicable disease.

Problems first, technology second

Tchafa said African institutions should start by identifying specific healthcare challenges, understanding clinical workflows and the available data, and establishing what evidence would make AI results trustworthy — rather than adopting tools and looking for problems to fit them.

“AI in medicine is a team sport, so we have to build it together,” he said, calling for clinicians, data scientists, engineers, policymakers and operations teams to work together.

AI can help analyse medical images, flag disease indicators, draft reports and prioritise urgent patients, freeing clinicians for complex cases. He pointed to eye disease — cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy — as a promising area where faster image analysis could prevent avoidable blindness.

The data problem

The biggest risk, he warned, is deploying AI built elsewhere without adapting and validating it. Systems trained mostly on other populations may misread African patients because of differences in demographics, disease presentation, equipment and clinical settings.

He illustrated this with his own eye examination, where doctors’ differing familiarity with particular pigmentation characteristics affected how his retinal images were interpreted — an example, he said, of why representation in medical datasets matters.

Other barriers include fragmented and paper-based health records, inconsistent data standards, unreliable connectivity and electricity, high costs, a shortage of local AI specialists and regulatory uncertainty.

Leapfrogging — and keeping talent

Tchafa urged African countries to leapfrog, as they did with mobile money and off-grid solar, and called for investment in local research and infrastructure, warning that a lack of opportunities could drive an AI talent drain.

He also raised concerns about patient privacy, informed consent, algorithmic bias and over-reliance on automated systems, stressing that clinicians must stay involved in AI-supported decisions because technology cannot fully grasp a patient’s context, history or non-verbal cues.

The African Healthcare Association will hold its inaugural conference in Ghana on 18–19 December.