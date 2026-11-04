82% of South African Investment Managers Use AI – But Only 12% Use It Extensively, Survey Finds

Most South African investment managers now use AI, but few have built it deeply into their businesses, according to 27four’s Investment Management South Africa 2026 survey.

Of 102 managers overseeing R8.38 trillion in assets and employing 5,853 people, 82% use AI. But 70% use it selectively in specific functions, and only 12% use it extensively across the business.

Research yes, trading no

Among firms that reported how they use AI, 90% use it for investment research and idea generation, 62% for middle- and back-office operations and 56% for due diligence.

Closer to the investment decision, use drops off sharply: 21% use AI for portfolio construction or optimisation, and just 2% for trading and execution.

The survey shows where AI has been accepted, not whether it has improved investment returns.

Few expect job cuts — but roles will shift

Only 1% of managers expect AI to reduce overall headcount over the next three years. Thirty-four percent expect to reallocate responsibilities without cutting staff and 22% expect to create new roles. Another 28% foresee no material impact; 15% are unsure.

Asked which functions could see automation or role reductions, 48% named operations and middle-office work, 24% investment functions, 23% technology and data, 14% client servicing and distribution, and 7% risk and compliance. Eighteen percent expect no material role reductions.

Insurance lagging?

As firms rely more on data, systems and third-party technology, cyber risk grows. Yet while 89% of managers report crime and civil liability insurance and 81% directors’ and officers’ cover, only 67% disclose cyber insurance. Among those that disclosed limits, median cyber cover is R10 million, against R50 million for crime and civil liability.

27four notes the risks aren’t directly comparable, but says the gap raises the question of whether controls, contingency plans and insurance are keeping pace with firms’ growing dependence on technology — including validating AI-generated analysis and overseeing outside technology providers.

About the research

Investment Management South Africa 2026, published by 27four, presents findings based on participating investment managers’ self-reported AI adoption, applications and expectations.

Click here to read the full survey.

Source: 27four, Investment Management South Africa 2026.