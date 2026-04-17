Zambia Consolidates 12 Million Patient Records Into Unified System, Laying Groundwork for AI-Driven Healthcare

Zambia has consolidated more than 12 million patient records into a unified electronic health records system, creating what officials describe as a foundation for AI-ready healthcare delivery across the country.

The announcement was made by SMART Zambia Institute National Coordinator Percy Chinyama during the Digital and Intelligent Health Forum of the World Internet Conference, held in Hong Kong on April 14. He said the SmartCare Pro platform is now operational in more than 2,000 health facilities across the country, significantly improving access to integrated healthcare services.

The system has replaced more than 1,600 facilities that previously operated on incompatible legacy databases, unifying fragmented records and enabling improved data sharing. Officials said the integration lays the groundwork for advanced analytics and artificial intelligence applications in healthcare delivery.

More than 14,000 health workers have been trained on the system, achieving a 92% knowledge retention rate — a figure officials cited as evidence of the country’s emphasis on building human capacity alongside digital infrastructure.

Chinyama noted that Zambia has deliberately maintained full national ownership of its health data, avoiding dependence on external vendors. Authorities said this approach is expected to support sustainable innovation and enable responsible use of AI and data-driven health solutions going forward.

Officials said Zambia’s digital health strategy is guided by principles including strong data architecture, government-led ownership, workforce capacity development and equitable access to healthcare services.

The development was presented at the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, which drew more than 1,000 delegates from 54 countries, where Zambia was positioned as an emerging leader in AI-driven healthcare innovation.