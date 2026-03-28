Vertiv to Showcase AI-Ready Infrastructure at GITEX Africa Morocco 2026 in Marrakech

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure, will exhibit its AI-ready infrastructure solutions at GITEX Africa Morocco 2026, taking place April 7-9 at the Marrakech Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The company will showcase Vertiv 360AI, a portfolio of validated designs for high-performance computing spanning power and thermal management systems, alongside prefabricated data center solutions that integrate power, cooling and monitoring for rapid deployment and modular scalability.

On April 8, Vertiv’s managing director for Africa, Wojtek Piorko, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Power is the Platform: Can Data Centres Scale Without the Grid?” as part of the conference’s Connected Future track. The session will focus on addressing Africa’s energy challenges and building sovereign, secure and energy-efficient infrastructure tailored to African markets.

“As Africa continues to see growing interest in AI innovation, Vertiv is strategically positioned to support this transformation with solutions designed to meet the power and cooling needs of high-performance computing and support the digital infrastructure expected for AI deployments across the region,” Piorko said.