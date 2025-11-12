South Africans Plan More Holidays in 2026 with AI, Lux-Scaping and Passion Pursuits on the Rise

Nearly seven in ten South African travellers (69%) plan to take the same or more holidays in 2026 compared to 2025, including 49% who intend to travel more frequently, according to Marriott Bonvoy’s Ticket to Travel research. Younger generations are leading demand, with 66% of Gen Z planning on taking more holidays next year and embracing AI planning tools, luxury add-ons, and passion-driven trips.

The research, conducted among more than 22,000 adults across 11 key travel markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa—including over 2,000 South Africans—reveals that South Africans are planning an average of six holidays in 2026. This includes two domestic breaks, two short-haul trips (four hours or less), and two long-haul getaways.

Among those planning holidays, the top travel destinations are South Africa (25%), England (10%), Mauritius (10%), USA (9%), Mozambique (9%), France (7%), Botswana (7%), Zanzibar (7%) and Italy (6%).

AI Goes Mainstream in Travel Planning

Artificial intelligence has become a key tool for South Africans planning their next getaway. Nearly half (49%) of travellers have used AI to plan or research a holiday, with 15% using it all the time. Younger travellers are leading adoption—66% of Gen Z and 53% of Millennials have used AI for trip planning, compared to 27% of Gen X and 22% of Baby Boomers.

Confidence is also growing: 59% say they would feel comfortable booking accommodation through AI platforms such as ChatGPT, rising to 67% among Gen Z. Only 12% say the idea makes them uncomfortable.

‘Lux-Scaping’ Emerges as a Defining 2026 Travel Trend

‘Lux-scaping’—booking a luxurious stay such as a spa retreat or five-star hotel at the start or end of a holiday—has emerged as a defining 2026 trend. Two-thirds (64%) of South Africans have lux-scaped before, surpassing the EMEA average of 59%. The trend is especially popular among younger generations, with 74% of Gen Z and 67% of Millennials embracing the approach.

Travellers cite the top benefits of lux-scaping as helping them relax and get into the holiday mindset (49%), return home refreshed (46%), give themselves a treat (41%) and enjoy a level of luxury they might not afford for a full trip (33%).

When asked what experiences and services they expect from a 5-star escape, luxury travellers in South African prioritise curated activities such as adventure excursions, wine tastings or private chef experiences (41%), followed by exclusive access to beaches and pools (36%) and all-inclusive stays (34%).

Passion Pursuits Take Centre Stage

Another major trend shaping 2026 travel is the rise of ‘passion pursuits’—holidays built around personal interests such as music, sport, or adventure. Over seven in ten (73%) South Africans have taken a passion-led holiday, higher than the EMEA average (68%), and one in five (19%) do so several times a year.

This trend is especially strong among Gen Z (84%) and Millennials (76%), who are using travel to deepen their engagement with the things they love. The most popular passion pursuits are travelling to see or participate in a music or cultural event (58%), watching or playing a sport (56%), and adventurous explorations like a safari or trek (39%).

Together Time Tops Travel Priorities

When choosing accommodation, the ‘brilliant basics’ remain top priorities: cleanliness (96%), customer service (95%), and price (93%) lead the list. South Africans are strongly family-orientated, preferring to travel with family or children (44%) rather than with partners (35%) or friends (12%) while only seven percent prefer to travel alone.

‘Spending time with family and friends’ (53%) remains the top travel priority, followed by ‘great food and drink options (48%), treating themselves (40%), and time in nature (40%).

Smart Spending, Savvy Travellers

South Africans remain financially savvy, finding ways to make their money go further. Price is a key driver, with 51% saying they’ll book a holiday if a special price is available – the highest across the EMEA region.

Travellers are also making smart use of loyalty programmes to maximise value: 42% say hotel loyalty programmes influence where they stay (compared to 32% across EMEA), while 27% would go ahead and book, if they could earn loyalty points.

South Africans are equally focused on maximising experiences once travelling. ‘Country hopping’ – visiting multiple countries on one trip – is on the rise, with 45% saying they will ‘probably’ or ‘definitely’ do this next year, increasing to 52% among Gen Z.

Sustainability Continues to Shape Decisions

South Africans continue to place sustainability at the heart of their holiday choices. Three-quarters (76%) of South African travellers have looked into the environmental impact of their holidays, while 59% checked the sustainability credentials of their accommodation before booking — the highest proportion across EMEA.

“South African travellers are entering a new era of exploration — planning their holidays with sustainability in mind, while being more selective about how they spend and who they travel with,” said Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, Senior Director, Commercial – Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International.

“Younger generations are especially enthusiastic, taking more trips and embracing new ways of planning — from using AI to building multi-country itineraries. At the same time, holidays are increasingly centred on what matters most, whether that’s spending time with friends and family, enjoying great food, pursuing their passions through music, sport or adventure, or adding a touch of luxury to a getaway. The clear message is one of optimism, with travel continuing to be a top priority across South Africa.”