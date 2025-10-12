Söderhub and FORAS AI Partner to Launch Regional AI Park

At the Techne Alexandria 2025 Summit, Söderhub and FORAS AI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly establish the AI Park, a landmark regional initiative set to launch between 2026 and 2027. The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. the Ambassador of Sweden to Egypt.

The AI Park will serve as a regional hub for artificial intelligence research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, combining Swedish technological expertise with Egypt’s sustainable digital vision. The initiative will promote cross-border collaboration between startups, academic institutions, and investors from both countries.

Designed to accelerate smart application development and AI-driven scientific research, the project aims to deliver societal and economic benefits while positioning Egypt and Sweden as co-leaders in the region’s AI innovation ecosystem.