Algeria Signals Willingness to Develop AI Cooperation With Russia, Citing Joint Funding and University Research

Algeria has signalled its willingness to develop cooperation with Russia in artificial intelligence, with proposals on the table that would include joint funding for startups, university research partnerships and the development of AI companies positioned to serve both African and European markets.

Algeria’s Minister of the Knowledge Economy, Startups and Micro-Enterprises Noureddine Ouadah told the African Initiative that AI cooperation with Russia could form the basis of strong joint ventures in a sector now defined by rapid global competition. The remarks were made on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum.”

“The world has been living through a boom of artificial intelligence, which is a sensitive and strategic technology, and I think that win-win collaboration with Russian companies and Russian universities will allow us to build very strong companies in this important field,” the minister said.

Ouadah proposed developing mechanisms for joint innovation and startup funding between the two countries, arguing that the model could give Algeria access to technologies positioned for both African and European markets. “I think now we can go forward and strengthen this collaboration with an extension on research and development and funding mutual projects between Algerian universities and Russian universities,” he said.

The minister framed the proposed cooperation as a continuation of a longer historical relationship, noting that a large number of Soviet teachers and researchers worked in Algeria in the 1960s and 1970s, contributing to the country’s scientific and technological development.

The KazanForum, running from May 12 to 17, is attended by delegations from more than 90 countries, including a number of African states. The discussions on AI cooperation follow earlier engagement on technology and energy partnerships. In March, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin and Algeria’s Ambassador to Russia Toufik Djouama discussed cooperation on sectoral standards and the introduction of new technologies in energy.