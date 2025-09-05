Smart Africa Launches Africa AI Council to Drive Continental AI Strategy – Nominations Now Open

In a bold step towards shaping Africa’s AI future, the Smart Africa Steering Committee has officially endorsed the creation of the Africa AI Council and its Thematic Working Groups. This multi-stakeholder, African-led advisory body will steer continental AI strategies, influence policy frameworks, and mobilize investment and partnerships to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across Africa.

The move underscores Africa’s commitment to inclusive growth, economic competitiveness, and digital sovereignty in the global AI race.

“This initiative reflects Africa’s ambition to shape its own digital destiny,” said Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO of Smart Africa.

“By drawing from a rich pool of African expertise, the Africa AI Council will ensure AI development aligns with our unique needs and aspirations.”

Thematic Working Groups: Call for Nominations

Smart Africa has opened public nominations to recruit a diverse, representative body of experts for its six priority focus areas:

Infrastructure → Data centers, cloud computing, HPC, and connectivity Talent → AI education, skills training, workforce development, and capacity building Data → Governance, dataset creation, data ethics, and quality standards Market → AI commercialization, startups, business models, and ecosystem development Investment → Funding mechanisms, venture capital, development finance, and PPPs Governance → Regulation, standards, policy frameworks, and ethics

Who Can Apply

Eligible Applicants: AI researchers, policy experts, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, and civil society practitioners

Requirements: Proven leadership in AI, digital innovation, policy, or ecosystem development Demonstrated contributions to advancing Africa’s AI agenda



Members of the Africa AI Council and its Working Groups will shape continental priorities while ensuring that African-led innovation and local contexts drive decision-making.

Key Dates & Process

Nominations Open: Now

Now Closing Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Shortlisting: Selected nominees will be contacted directly

Selected nominees will be contacted directly Final Announcement: Published by the Smart Africa Secretariat and partner platforms

Submit Your Nomination: https://smartafrica.org/aaic-nomination/

Why This Matters

The launch of the Africa AI Council marks a milestone in continental AI governance: