New AI tool helps untangle rules for moving money abroad

An elderly South African widow living in the United Kingdom tried to transfer accumulated pension payments from her South African bank account. Her bank told her she first needed an Approval for International Transfer from SARS.

The bank had treated the transaction as a transfer of capital. The money was pension income already paid to her.

The Institute for International Tax and Finance sent the bank the relevant section of the Authorised Dealer guidance and set out why it believed no AIT was required. The matter was escalated to the bank’s head of exchange control, who agreed. The transfer proceeded without one.

That case is the reason the Institute has built Clara — Clearance Advisor for Rands Abroad — a free AI tool that went live on 1 October, indicating whether an AIT may be required and what documentation may be needed.

The confusion it targets

“People are often told they need an AIT simply because money is being transferred abroad, when the rules are considerably more nuanced,” said Michael Kransdorff, a director of the Institute.

For South African tax residents the position is relatively simple: transfers above R2 million a year are likely to require an AIT.

For non-residents it depends on the source of funds and whether the money is capital or income. Dividends, rental income, directors’ fees and salaries can each trigger different requirements and different supporting documentation. Requirements became more complicated following changes to the Reserve Bank’s exchange-control framework.

Difficulties also arise where someone has left South Africa without formally completing the SARS process for ceasing tax residency — while still holding a rental property, an unclaimed pension or retirement annuity, savings in a South African account, or a house awaiting sale.

A tool that argues back

What distinguishes Clara from most consumer-facing AI tools is what it is for.

Kransdorff says it can help users establish upfront what documents an AIT application would need — and help them understand the basis on which they might question a bank’s requirement for one.

That is a tool designed to equip the customer against the institution. Most AI deployed in financial services runs the other way.

The tool asks a series of questions covering tax-residency status, the nature and source of funds, the amount, and the purpose of the transfer, then applies that to the relevant SARS and exchange-control rules.

It was developed and tested using the Reserve Bank’s Currency and Exchanges Manual, SARS guidance and current tax legislation. Kransdorff says the Institute reviews the underlying framework regularly and updates the decision logic when SARS requirements, exchange-control rules or Authorised Dealer guidance change.

“That human oversight is particularly important,” he said.

Clara does not decide on behalf of SARS or an Authorised Dealer. Kransdorff describes it as guidance rather than a substitute for professional advice. The Institute provides paid professional services where circumstances exceed the tool’s scope.

Why delay matters

An AIT is administered through SARS’s Tax Compliance Status system. Section 256(2) of the Tax Administration Act requires SARS to provide or decline third-party access to a taxpayer’s compliance status within 21 business days, with a longer period permitted where reasonably required to confirm correctness.

In practice, Kransdorff said, further verification and requests for additional documents can delay transfers by weeks or months — consequential for someone paying a deposit on a property abroad or trying to act on a favourable exchange rate.

What hasn’t been specified

The Institute describes Clara as AI-powered without detailing its architecture. The described behaviour — structured questions applied against a defined rule set — reads more like a decision-tree expert system than a generative model, which would matter for how reliable the output is likely to be.

No review cadence, versioning or maintenance detail has been published.

Based on reporting by Moonstone Information Refinery.