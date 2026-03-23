Nairobi Hospital Launches AI-Powered Radiotherapy System, Aiming to Become Regional Cancer Care Hub

A leading hospital in Kenya has launched an AI-powered radiotherapy system, expanding access to advanced cancer treatment in a region where demand is rising rapidly and fewer than 30% of patients who need radiation therapy currently receive it.

The Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi said its new TrueBeam radiotherapy platform, developed by Varian Medical Systems, combines real-time imaging, motion tracking and AI-assisted treatment planning to target tumors with sub-millimeter accuracy while protecting surrounding healthy tissue. About 400 patients have already been treated using the system since it became operational last year.

The technology can significantly reduce treatment time. Standard radiotherapy sessions that typically last about 20 minutes can now be completed in under 10 minutes using volumetric modulated arc therapy without compromising precision.

“This allows us to treat tumours with unmatched accuracy and minimise damage to nearby organs, resulting in fewer side effects and faster recovery,” said Dr. Angela Waweru, head of radiotherapy at the hospital.

The system also incorporates motion management technology that synchronizes radiation delivery with a patient’s breathing cycle — a critical capability for cancers affecting the lungs, liver and pancreas. “In cases like lung cancer, the tumour moves as the patient breathes. This system synchronises treatment with that motion, ensuring the radiation remains on target,” said Prof. Mansoor Saleh, head of haemato-oncology at the hospital.

The facility also offers stereotactic body radiotherapy and stereotactic radiosurgery, which deliver high doses of radiation in fewer sessions. Some patients who previously required up to eight weeks of treatment can now complete therapy in as few as five sessions.

The launch comes as cancer cases rise sharply across Africa, driven by population growth, aging and urbanization. The continent recorded about 1.2 million cancer cases in 2022, a figure projected to double to approximately 2.4 million annually within the next two decades. Kenya alone reports about 42,000 new cancer cases and nearly 27,000 deaths each year, making cancer the country’s third leading cause of death.

Rashid Khalani, chief executive of the hospital, said the investment is about transforming cancer care across the region, not just introducing new equipment. He said the hospital is seeking partnerships with governments, private investors and global health institutions to expand access to advanced cancer treatment and reduce the number of Africans traveling abroad for care — a trend that costs the continent an estimated $7 billion annually.

“Africans should not feel they need to travel outside the continent for quality care. We have the expertise, the technology and the people to deliver world-class treatment here,” Khalani said.

The TrueBeam system is available in only a few African countries, including South Africa, Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria. Government officials said the installation positions Kenya as a potential regional hub for advanced cancer treatment, training and research. The hospital’s clinical research unit has conducted multiple international trials, while fellowship programs aim to train oncologists, medical physicists and specialized nurses to address long-term workforce gaps in cancer care.