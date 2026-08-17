MTN Adds AI Job Board to Skills Academy, Targeting the Gap Between Training and Employment

MTN has added an AI-enabled Job Board to its Skills Academy, integrating vacancy discovery, skills-gap analysis and application tracking into the same platform where learners take courses — an attempt to close the distance between training and employment that has proved the weak link in most African skills programmes.

Available across the 11 markets where the Skills Academy operates, the Job Board recommends roles based on each learner’s skills, location and career goals. Users can filter opportunities, review requirements, save vacancies and track progress through application, interview and offer stages. Where a learner falls short of a role’s requirements, the platform suggests free Skills Academy courses that address the gap.

That last mechanism is what separates it from a conventional listings site. Rather than presenting vacancies and leaving candidates to work out their own suitability, the system tells a learner what they are missing and routes them to the training that closes it.

The gap it targets

More than 60% of Africa’s population is under 25. The International Finance Corporation estimates that over 230 million jobs in sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030 — a figure MTN Group president Ralph Mupita has used repeatedly in arguing that the continent risks creating a “digital underclass” if it does not move quickly on AI readiness.

The conversion problem is well documented. The International Labour Organization reported this month that global youth unemployment rose to 12.4% in 2025, with Northern Africa second-highest among world subregions at 22.6%, driven partly by the decline of middle-skilled clerical, administrative and sales roles that traditionally provided the first rung into the labour market.

Marina Madale, MTN Group Executive for Sustainability and Shared Value, framed the launch around that disconnect. This year’s International Youth Day theme, “Different Contexts, Common Aspirations,” reflects a pattern MTN sees across its markets, she said: young people starting from very different circumstances but sharing a need for relevant skills and clearer routes to opportunity.

“Digital and financial inclusion becomes more economically meaningful when it helps people participate in the economy,” Madale said. “Strengthening the path from skills to work requires action across business, government and education.”

What the numbers show

Launched in 2022, the Skills Academy covers digital literacy, coding, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship. It reports nearly 526,000 enrolments, 192,000 course completions and 1,122 completed specialisations across 11 markets.

Those figures describe a familiar funnel. Roughly 36% of enrolments convert to completions — respectable for free online learning — while specialisations, the deeper multi-course credentials, account for about 0.2% of enrolments. Reach is substantial; depth is narrow.

That shape is precisely why a job board matters. Certificates only translate into employment if someone is looking at them, and the platform’s value will ultimately be measured in placements rather than listings. MTN has not disclosed employment outcomes, and that is the figure worth watching as the feature matures.

Built for access

The Academy incorporates accessibility-by-design features intended to support learners with visual, cognitive, neurological, mobility and age-related needs — a commitment few African skills platforms make explicitly, and one that matters more as job discovery moves onto the same infrastructure. Certified digital credentials allow learners to demonstrate authenticated achievements to employers.

The launch also fits MTN’s broader repositioning from telecoms operator to technology platform. The group is building AI-enabled data centres in South Africa and Nigeria, has partnered with Microsoft to bring Copilot to African customers, and is exploring converting its tower estate into distributed AI compute. The Skills Academy is the human-capital side of the same strategy: extending digital inclusion past access and learning into economic participation.