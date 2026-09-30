How AI Orchestration Is Reshaping The Modern Customer Journey

Customer expectations have changed. Customers no longer rate a brand by one interaction or channel. They judge it by the overall experience. Whether they engage through WhatsApp, email, voice, SMS or even an app, they expect every interaction to be connected and easy. Yet many companies still communicate with customers across multiple channels that work separately from one another. This can create frustration when customers have to constantly repeat information or start their journey again every time they switch channels.

The challenge is therefore not which channel the customer chooses, but whether the entire journey is connected and orchestrated. When customer context does not move with them, conversations break down, trust is lost and businesses miss opportunities. Customer experience is moving from reactive conversations to more proactive engagement. Businesses therefore need to connect their channels, customer data and human support to create one continuous journey that feels simple and consistent.

Managing journeys end-to-end

Every customer journey should feel like one connected experience – from the first interaction, whether it’s a purchase, service request, loyalty enquiry or ongoing engagement, through to every interaction that follows. This gives businesses a clearer view of the customer, helping them resolve issues faster, providing more relevant experiences and building stronger relationships.

While agentic AI has become a buzzword, I believe its real value lies in how it can enhance digital communication and customer experiences. Customers expect fast, personalized and seamless experiences, but providing this consistently can be challenging using traditional customer engagement platforms.

AI can bridge this gap by understanding intent, the context of the conversation and deciding what the next step should be. AI agents can handle routine enquiries, provide recommendations and reminders, process transactions and keep a human in the loop. This results in businesses that provide faster and more relevant support, while improving efficiency, reducing costs and allowing human agents to focus on the conversations where their expertise is most valuable.

By responding to customer intent as well as the message content, AI can help companies speed up acquisition, keep service moving and maintain engagement. Most importantly, it can help customers feel understood and supported rather than feeling like they are being passed from one channel or department to another.

Focus on journeys that matter

Companies should start with high-volume journeys that have the greatest business impact – those that have a direct impact on revenue, customer satisfaction or operational costs. These are often the areas where self-service and AI automation can deliver the fastest return, whether that is onboarding, routine service requests, renewals or proactive customer communications.

The goal is to identify where AI can make a measurable difference, optimize the journey from beginning to end and demonstrate value through outcomes that can be repeated and scaled.

AI, communication channels and customer context should exist together on one platform. This enables AI and human agents to work together with a shared, complete view of the customer including previous interactions and history. With Infobip, we provide end-to-end journey orchestration enabling customers to connect experiences across multiple touchpoints, creating a more consistent and personalised customer journey.

Understanding the ecosystem

If your business has disconnected customer journeys, the first step is to understand your current digital environment. This means identifying the channels your customers most frequently use, where their information is stored, and which systems need to be connected to create a complete view of the customer.

Companies do not have to transform everything at once. A good starting point is to choose one high-volume customer journey, connect the relevant channels and technology, and use data-driven insights to measure the results. AI can then be introduced gradually, starting with repetitive tasks. For example, an AI agent could manage live chat on a website or answer general product enquiries, allowing customers to get support whenever they need it – 24/7 and 365 days a year.

Over the next three to five years, I believe customer experience will continue to move from reactive to proactive service, as well as increased journey automation. AI must be responsibly implemented where it can increasingly anticipate customer needs, make decisions about the next best action, route conversations in real time and help resolve issues before they become bigger problems.

The companies that succeed will not be the ones with the most channels or the latest technology. They will be the companies that create connected customer journeys that feel seamless, personal and effortless at every stage.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

By Melany Cross, Key Account Executive at Infobip