The Role Of AI In Democratising Access To Justice

By Michael Visser, Head of Services at My AI Lawyer

The South African Constitution recognises access to justice as a fundamental human right. But in reality, most South Africans lack access to the legal advice they need to protect themselves and their loved ones. Legal advice remains out of reach for millions because it is expensive, difficult to access or wrapped in jargon the average person does not understand.

Affordability is, of course, a barrier for many people in South Africa. Legal consultations can cost anywhere between R1,500 and R5,000 an hour, pricing them beyond the means of most households. While Legal Aid and law clinics help the poorest members of the community, their means tests may disqualify you from getting their help, even if you are struggling to make ends meet.

Cost is not the only barrier to justice. Many South Africans do not have a complete understanding of their legal rights and obligations and do not know where to turn for help. Most South African legislation is written in dense, formal legal language that can be intimidating if you are not a legal professional. Educating yourself can be difficult, given that a lot of the information you can find on the internet is out of date or inaccurate.

Addressing the knowledge gap

This knowledge gap causes many of the legal difficulties that people face. Some tax and debt issues, for example, can spiral into major legal problems if you do not know how to deal with them. In other contexts, your employer and landlord may know more about the law than you do. This can put you at a disadvantage if you have no one to turn to to for help understanding a contract or resolving a dispute.

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms are emerging as part of the solution to the cost, trust and education barriers South Africans face in accessing legal advice. AI agents, trained on South African law and curated by legal experts, are making it quicker, easier and more affordable to get accurate, personalised answers to your legal questions based on the local legal framework.

This can help you to navigate many aspects of day-to-day life with more confidence, from understanding the terms of your lease or employment contract to what you should do if you are arrested. A platform like My AI Lawyer makes legal advice accessible with low-cost monthly subscriptions that range from packages for asking simple questions to options that allow you to upload legal contracts and seek help from a human legal professional.

One of the single biggest benefits of AI is that it can give you access to reliable legal information at the moment you need it. An AI platform is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can give you guidance about your next steps when you don’t know what to do. People experience life. Legal problems come later. In many cases, simply getting good advice about what to do next can enable you to avoid a legal headache later.

Legal problems do not occur only during office hours. There are many scenarios where you simply cannot wait days for an appointment, especially if you cannot afford a lawyer’s fees. Think of a domestic dispute that looks like it might become violent, a car accident in the early hours of the morning or a final demand from a creditor that is keeping you awake at night, for example.

AI as a 24/7 legal companion

Data from our platform shows that we get many urgent legal questions late at night, when anxiety is highest and people have no one else to turn to. Having access to trusted legal guidance through on your phone (either on WhatsApp or on our web platform for a richer experience) means you can start dealing with your situation immediately instead of feeling isolated or helpless. It can also help you weigh your options even before you even speak to a lawyer.

Another benefit of My AI Lawyer is that they can give you advice in plain language that cuts through the legalese. Rather than quoting legislation or legal terminology to you, My AI Lawyer can break down exactly what the law means, what rights you have and what practical steps you can take next.

This is arguably one of My AI Lawyer’s greatest potential contributions to bridging the access to justice gaps. Many disputes escalate because people do not understand their legal position or their legal obligations. In other cases, people lose money, jobs or important legal rights because they do not know what steps to take or act too late. AI can help people make informed decisions earlier.

Most legal questions we see do not escalate to litigation. Many civil matters are resolved quickly once people get accurate advice about their options. Often, the other party will stop making legal threats once they realise you know your rights. Other times, you may find a particular action is lawful, even if it feels unfair. This allows you to find another solution instead of starting an expensive legal battle.

The human in the loop

AI is not a replacement for legal professionals. You may still need a qualified lawyer who can provide tailored advice for more complex matters. The most effective approach combines digital convenience with human expertise, allowing you to access AI for everyday legal guidance as well as to seek human advice or legal when necessary. My AI Lawyer is Digital when you want it, human when you need it®.

Ultimately, AI legal advice is about more than reducing costs. AI offers a means to truly democratise access to legal help so you can protect your rights, meet your obligations and resolve issues with greater confidence, even if you cannot afford to consult a personal lawyer about every matter. It is about ensuring that every South African, regardless of income or background, can understand the law, make informed decisions and get trusted guidance when they need it most.