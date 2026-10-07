Angola Cables Upgrades Transatlantic Capacity for AI Traffic, on a Route That Bypasses Europe

Angola Cables is increasing capacity across its transatlantic submarine cables to handle AI and cloud traffic, on a route that connects Angola to the United States in about 130 milliseconds round trip — without passing through Europe.

The company is deploying Ciena optical networking technology across MONET, which runs 10,556 kilometres between the United States and Brazil, and the South Atlantic Cable System, covering 6,165 kilometres between Brazil and Angola.

Why latency is the point

Most African international traffic routes north through Europe. A direct southern Atlantic path is shorter in both distance and time.

That matters more for AI than for earlier workloads. Inference — the live use of AI models — is latency-sensitive in a way that bulk data transfer is not. A user waiting on a model response notices 130 milliseconds against 250; a file transfer does not.

It is the same argument driving compute decentralisation globally: processing and the networks serving it benefit from being close to end users.

“Our submarine cable systems are a critical digital bridge connecting Africa with the Americas, offering a diverse and secure route between these continents, while demand from hyperscalers and cloud providers continues to accelerate,” said Adriano Caldevilla, chief technology officer at Angola Cables.

He framed the objective as enhancing “the scale, flexibility, and intelligence of our subsea infrastructure to help customers build and expand AI-ready networks while maximizing the performance of our existing fiber assets.”

What is being deployed

This is an upgrade of existing infrastructure rather than new cable.

Angola Cables will deploy Ciena’s Waveserver platform powered by WaveLogic 6 Extreme, alongside the 6500 Packet-Optical platform and Navigator Network Control Suite. The deployment supports 800G client interfaces on MONET.

The upgraded network will carry connectivity from individual 100Gbps connections up to capacity across an entire fibre pair, and Angola Cables will be able to offer spectrum and managed optical fibre network services.

Fernando Capella, Ciena’s Regional Director for CALA South, said demand for AI, cloud services and digital applications is driving the need for higher-capacity, more intelligent networks.

What hasn’t been disclosed

No investment value, deployment timeline, before-and-after capacity figures or named customers.

The deployment builds on Angola Cables’ existing use of Ciena technology across its subsea infrastructure. For Angola, the added capacity strengthens one of its principal international links to data infrastructure in Brazil, the United States and beyond.