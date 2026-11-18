Cassava Technologies and Mauritius Telecom (MT) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore taking MT’s AI education platform, myt Learn, to South Africa and other African markets, and to give MT access to Cassava’s computing capacity.

The agreement was signed at Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

An AI tutor looking for new markets

myt Learn, being rolled out in Mauritian schools for selected grades, offers curriculum-aligned lessons, a multilingual AI tutor and personalised revision. Teachers get performance insights and AI tools for marking, test-setting and lesson preparation. MT says it can be adapted to other curricula.

The partners will first assess opportunities in South Africa’s public and private education sectors, then other markets where Cassava operates.

“We are building AI capability in Mauritius that can also serve other African markets,” said MT chief executive Veemal Gungadin. “Our ambition is to make trusted AI useful and accessible, while ensuring that those responsible for its use retain meaningful control.”

Compute on demand

The companies will also explore MT using Cassava’s NVIDIA-powered AI Factory in Cape Town — which Cassava describes as Africa’s most powerful supercomputer — for on-demand computing, along with AI models through Cassava’s CAIMEx platform. These would supplement MT’s own myt AI Cloud in Mauritius, and would only be used for workloads where customers permit it.

“Realising AI’s promise in Africa requires more than potential; it takes infrastructure, technology, and proven expertise,” said Ziaad Suleman, Cassava’s senior vice-president for South Africa and Botswana.

No timeline, capacity figures or commercial terms were disclosed.