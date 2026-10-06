Why Teachers Matter More In The Age Of AI

Across classrooms in the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and beyond, teachers help students understand complex ideas, ask better questions, and build confidence. As technology and AI reshape how students learn, their role is becoming even more important: helping young people stay focused, think critically, and use information responsibly. At the same time, teachers are navigating new challenges, from digital distractions and screen fatigue to growing access to AI tools.

With artificial intelligence now able to generate instant answers and written content within seconds, a key question emerges: what is the true role of an educator in an AI-driven world? AI may provide information quickly, but teachers provide the judgement, context and guidance students need to make sense of it.

From information access to informed judgement

Education has never been simply about transmitting facts or delivering standardised content. In an era where technology can retrieve data and generate polished content almost instantly, the greater need is helping students’ question, interpret and apply that information with confidence.

Teachers provide the human anchor that technology cannot replicate. They guide young people to become discerning digital citizens who question automated outputs, evaluate sources critically, protect their digital wellbeing and understand the ethical implications of data.

Teachers have the responsibility to not simply to put AI tools in learners hands, but to strengthen their agency to decide when, why and how AI can improve learning. At the recent National Workshop on Artificial Intelligence in Teacher Education, hosted at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa campus – educators, policymakers and system leaders met to discuss how to strengthen national AI literacy and develop evidence-based recommendations on AI’s impact on teaching and how we need to adapt our educational approach to prepare students for an AI-integrated future.

Epson research[i] among parents and teachers across the META-CWA region highlights this need for balance in the classroom, with over two-thirds of parents and teachers observing screen fatigue and calling for a more measured approach to technology. Interactive tools can help address this balance play a valuable role. By bringing lessons to life for the whole class rather than isolating students behind individual screens. The same research found that visual technologies such as projectors increase student engagement (62%) and inspire creativity in the classroom (61%), helping teachers create more hands-on learning experiences.

Human-centric innovation in the classroom

This need for balance between technology and human expertise reflects the thinking behind Epson’s long-term vision, Engineered Future 2035. At its heart, the vision is about engineering solutions that respond to real-world challenges with purpose. In education, that means designing technology around teachers’ needs, not around technology itself.

“As AI becomes more accessible in South African classrooms, the role of the teacher remains central,” says Suat Özsoy, Vice President of Commercial Operations for Epson META-CWA. This human-centred approach also helps prepare students for the future of work. “When a teacher projects a real-world planning challenge onto a shared visual display, for example, students can discuss different ideas, solve problems together and build confidence as a group. Technology supports the lesson, but the teacher shapes the thinking behind it.”

This approach also helps prepare students for the future of work. Skills such as adaptability, problem-solving, emotional intelligence and collaboration are not developed by software alone. They grow through discussion, hands-on learning and guidance, helping students move beyond passive information consumption to become active creators of original and meaningful solutions.

Empowering educators

Unlocking this potential requires long-term commitment from leaders across education and technology. We need to ensure that AI strengthens the agency of teachers and expands meaningful learning opportunities for all.

Policymakers, education leaders and technology providers should work together to prioritise investment that empowers teachers. This includes teacher training and digital literacy programmes, reliable classroom technology, tools that ease administrative demands, and appropriate support for hybrid learning. Özsoy further added that, “Technology should be purposefully engineered to support teachers, giving them more time to focus on mentoring, encouraging and inspiring their students.”

The enduring value of educators

On World Teachers’ Day, we are reminded that no algorithm can replicate human encouragement, empathy or the spark of inspiration passed from a teacher to a pupil. At Epson, we believe technology should not aim to replace educators. It should amplify human potential and support teachers in creating rich, meaningful learning experiences.

As we build a more connected and technologically advanced future, our greatest investment must remain in the educators who guide tomorrow’s thinkers, creators and leaders. The true measure of educational progress will not be found only in the sophistication of digital tools, but in the character, compassion and resilience of the young people teachers inspire.