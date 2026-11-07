Pick n Pay Rolls Out AI Store Platform to 720+ Stores After Pilot Cut Picking Times by 30%

Pick n Pay is rolling out an AI-powered store operations platform from Toronto-based OrderGrid across more than 720 stores, after a multi-store pilot cut average online order-picking times by about 30%.

The platform adds real-time inventory management, demand forecasting, order management and store execution tools, designed to help staff spot empty shelves, reduce out-of-stock items and fulfil online orders faster.

It builds on AI Pick n Pay already uses: computer vision to detect shelf gaps and machine learning to plan the routes staff take when picking online orders.

Online growth driving the investment

The rollout follows a two-year technology re-platforming programme and comes as Pick n Pay’s online grocery sales rose 35.4% in the 26 weeks to 30 August.

“Using OrderGrid’s tools will help our teams pick online orders more efficiently, particularly larger baskets,” said Enrico Ferigolli, retail executive for omnichannel. “For customers, the priority is getting the products they ordered when they expect them.”

Aidan Mittra, OrderGrid co-founder, said accurate stock data is becoming more important as shopping moves online. “As more people begin shopping through AI assistants, that accuracy matters more than ever.”

More AI in the app

Pick n Pay is also expanding its asap! shopping app, which already includes Penny, a conversational AI assistant that helps customers find products, plan meals and build baskets using text, voice and images. New additions include a clothing category, live shopping and Smart Shopper PRO, a subscription offering extra savings and delivery benefits.