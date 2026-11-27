African banks spend 55.7% of their technology budgets keeping legacy systems running, leaving less than half for new projects — yet most plan to increase AI spending even when they can’t measure its return, according to a survey by banking software company Backbase.

The report, produced with African Banker magazine, draws on responses from 277 banking executives in 37 African countries and interviews with 10 senior practitioners.

Spending without proof

Among banks that cannot yet measure the return on their AI investments, 82% still plan to increase AI spending over the next 12 months.

Among banks that do track returns, Backbase found those working with external vendors did better: 56% exceeded their projections, against 33% of banks building AI in-house. Backbase is itself an AI and banking platform vendor.

Towards agentic AI

The report says banks are moving from generative AI tools towards “agentic” systems that can carry out workflows, make decisions and start transactions without human prompting.

Standard Bank Group was the only institution interviewed that met or exceeded all of its quantified AI return projections. By contrast, I&M Group’s chief innovation officer described the bank as at an “observatory stage,” saying it would adopt AI “small, small” when ready.

The risk

The findings point to a tension: while Africa is often praised for leapfrogging traditional banking through mobile money, established banks remain tied to ageing core systems. Building autonomous AI on top of those foundations raises the stakes if something goes wrong.

Based on reporting by FF News.