Botswana is building a National Data Exchange Hub that will let government institutions find, verify and share data securely, so citizens provide their personal details and documents once rather than at every office.

Assistant Minister of Communications and Innovation Shawn Ntlhaile announced the plan at a workshop in Gaborone to validate the country’s National Data Policy and National Data Strategy 2027–2032, developed with the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and technical partners, with support from Germany’s GIZ.

“Data is the foundation for Artificial Intelligence,” Ntlhaile said, adding that better data governance should create jobs for data scientists, analysts, architects and AI specialists as Botswana aims to move from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy by 2036.

He urged public institutions to register and classify their data, appoint chief data officers, prepare to connect to the exchange hub, and quality-check what they publish. Citizens, he said, should know how their data is collected and used, with legal redress if it is misused, while Botswana keeps control of strategic data assets.

The policy and strategy still require formal approval. No date or budget was given for the data hub.