Namibia’s Communications Regulator Drafts Sandbox to Test AI, Satellite and Other New Technologies

Namibia’s communications regulator is developing a regulatory sandbox that would let companies test AI, satellite broadband, blockchain and other emerging technologies under controlled conditions before permanent rules are written.

Kristof Itana, manager for technology and standards at the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN), told a stakeholder consultation that existing telecoms rules were built for older technologies and no longer fit.

“Some of our traditional regulations were designed based on known technologies,” he said. “With the fast evolving technological advancement, some of those traditional regulations would no longer be fit for purpose.”

What it covers

The framework would cover low- and medium-Earth-orbit satellite broadband, direct-to-cell services, AI, the Internet of Things, drones, blockchain, cloud computing and digital identity, as well as innovations in postal services, digital financial services and rural connectivity.

Telecoms operators, satellite providers, tech companies, startups, universities, research institutions and government innovation projects would be able to apply. Proposals would be screened and evaluated before approved participants sign agreements setting out testing periods and conditions. A steering committee would oversee testing and recommend regulatory changes.

Next steps

CRAN still needs to complete consultations, finalise governance procedures and publish application guidelines before launching the framework and starting pilots. No date was given.

The regulator says the sandbox should reduce regulatory uncertainty, encourage investment and help test alternative ways of connecting underserved rural areas. Results would feed into future policy and legislative reform.