NVIDIA Confirms Morocco in Two African AI Compute Projects, Including 500MW Casablanca Factory

NVIDIA has confirmed Morocco’s place in two African AI infrastructure projects, including a Nexus AI Factory now sited near Casablanca with an initial budget of $1.2 billion and a target capacity of 500 megawatts.

The confirmation came in an NVIDIA article published on 21 September. Both projects were previously announced; what is new is the Casablanca location and NVIDIA’s own account of Morocco’s role in each.

The Nexus AI Factory

First announced at GITEX Africa in Marrakech in April, the facility will run on Blackwell processors and be powered by renewable energy supplied by TAQA Morocco.

Partners include the Ministry of Digital Transition, the ministry responsible for Investment, and the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development.

An important clarification, which the source makes and most coverage does not: the $1.2 billion is not NVIDIA equity. It is the initial overall budget for a multi-partner project, and no breakdown has been published.

At 500MW, the target is substantial by African standards — nearly three times the 174MW Cape Town approved in July, and above the roughly 409MW of operational data centre capacity currently across the entire continent.

The Cassava rollout

The second project is led by Cassava Technologies, NVIDIA’s first African cloud partner. After an initial South African deployment, Cassava plans compute capacity in Morocco alongside Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria.

NVIDIA puts the total African programme at $720 million. Your previous coverage, including the Vodafone Egypt AI factory launched this month, has used $700 million — worth reconciling against NVIDIA’s own figure before publication.

The amount allocated to the Moroccan site, its location and commissioning timetable have not been disclosed.

Why Morocco gets both

The energy pairing is the distinguishing factor. TAQA Morocco supplying renewable power to a 500MW AI facility places the project at the intersection of two national strategies, and addresses the constraint that has stalled comparable projects elsewhere.

Kenya’s $1 billion Microsoft and G42 facility at Olkaria stalled after its requirement was revised to 1,000MW against a national grid of roughly 3,000MW. South African data centre expansion is facing a legal challenge in Cape Town over water and electricity competition, with campaigners seeking a national moratorium. Cassava executive Angus Hay told Enlit Africa this year that renewable energy is “the new oil” for African AI infrastructure.

Morocco has built the generation capacity to make that argument credible, and has been pairing it deliberately with digital investment — a 500MW renewable-powered facility is also planned for Dakhla.

What remains unclear

Several things require confirmation from Moroccan authorities and project partners: exact site locations, rollout calendar, governance structures, and the conditions under which local researchers, developers and companies will be able to access the compute.

That last point is the one that determines whether this is African infrastructure or infrastructure in Africa. Sovereign AI arguments rest on domestic access to capacity, and neither project has published terms.

Morocco’s AI Made in Morocco initiative targets a 100 billion dirham GDP contribution and 50,000 AI jobs by 2030. The country has also partnered with Mistral AI on a multilingual lab, signed a joint commission with India on language AI for Darija and Amazigh, and is building the Al Jazari Institute network.