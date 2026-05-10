Mozambique Establishes National Commission for Artificial Intelligence to Advise Government on Ethics, Law and Workforce

Mozambique has established a National Commission for Artificial Intelligence to advise the government on the ethical, legal, security and social dimensions of AI, including its use in the labour market.

According to the Council of Ministers’ decree creating the commission — known by its Portuguese acronym CNIA, which came into force in April — the body aims to “guarantee the adoption and dissemination of best practices for the responsible and ethical use” of artificial intelligence, alongside the development of regulatory frameworks, education, scientific research, cybersecurity, technological development and innovation.

The CNIA will operate across Mozambique with its headquarters in Maputo and reports directly to the Council of Ministers. Its remit includes advising on the development of strategic actions to promote AI in Mozambique while taking ethical and security considerations into account, and providing input on initiatives that inform government on the state of the technology and on actions to develop science, technologies, products and services with potential impact on the country’s economic and social development.

Among its other functions, the commission will prepare opinions on proposed policies, strategies, action plans and proposals for establishing scientific research and education institutions in the AI field. It will also advise on whether ethical, legal, security and broader social considerations are adequately addressed by individual AI initiatives, and prepare opinions on opportunities for international cooperation with strategic allies on AI research, the development of standards and the harmonization of international regulations.

The commission will also issue opinions on AI and the workforce in Mozambique, including the use of AI for workforce training, and prepare guidance on the establishment of institutions and development programmes. It will additionally issue opinions on the establishment of specialised scientific research entities, including laboratories and centres of excellence.

CNIA will further provide opinions on the funding of strategic AI programmes and projects in Mozambique, deliver scientific and technical advice to the government during the development of AI initiatives and action plans, and monitor the implementation of international recommendations on AI.

Other responsibilities include issuing opinions on proposed legal and regulatory instruments for AI development in Mozambique while respecting ethical and security principles, and recommending initiatives to promote investment in AI programmes and projects.

The commission will be chaired by the minister overseeing information and communication technologies, with the ministers responsible for national defence and education serving as vice-chairs. The CNIA’s membership will include officials and specialists from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society — selected for their experience in AI, science and innovation.