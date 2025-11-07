Morocco Unveils “Digital X.0” Law To Embed AI, Data Governance, And Digital Identity Into National Modernization Agenda

Morocco is on the brink of a sweeping digital transformation with the introduction of “Digital X.0,” a landmark framework law that will redefine how the country manages data, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital services across both public and private sectors.

The draft legislation—currently under review by the General Secretariat of the Government—was presented by Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister Delegate for Digital Transition and Administrative Reform. It serves as the legal backbone of Morocco’s Maroc Digital 2030 strategy, which positions AI as a pillar of national modernization and economic competitiveness.

Three pillars: Data, identity, and interoperability

At its core, Digital X.0 focuses on three key priorities:

Data governance: Ensuring secure, ethical, and transparent use of data in line with Law 09-08 on personal data protection.

Ensuring secure, ethical, and transparent use of data in line with on personal data protection. Digital identity: Introducing a sector-specific identity system that grants citizens control over their data and limits access to what is necessary for each service or institution.

Introducing a that grants citizens control over their data and limits access to what is necessary for each service or institution. Interoperability: Implementing a traceable consent framework that ensures all exchanges of information between government agencies or private actors are explicitly authorized by users.

The law also places a strong emphasis on cybersecurity, aiming to create a foundation of digital trust without overburdening innovation with restrictive compliance.

Building AI-ready governance

The Digital X.0 bill represents Morocco’s first attempt to formally integrate AI into administrative and economic governance, establishing rules for transparency, accountability, and the ethical use of algorithms.

“This framework is about balancing innovation with trust,” said El Fallah Seghrouchni. “We want to ensure that AI and digital technologies are harnessed responsibly to serve citizens, not control them.”

Human capital and international partnerships

Morocco’s digital strategy has been reinforced through several complementary initiatives. The government has partnered with French startup Mistral AI to establish a multilingual AI lab developing models in Arabic, Amazigh, and other African languages, a move designed to strengthen the region’s linguistic and cultural representation in global AI ecosystems.

Simultaneously, a national training program for 200,000 youth in digital and AI skills is underway, aimed at equipping the next generation with capabilities to drive local innovation and entrepreneurship.

Toward digital sovereignty and innovation

By embedding AI and data governance within a unified legal framework, Digital X.0 marks a pivotal step toward digital sovereignty, helping Morocco safeguard its data infrastructure while promoting a competitive, responsible AI ecosystem.

The law is expected to accelerate the modernization of public administration, streamline e-government services, and enhance efficiency and transparency across sectors—positioning Morocco as a regional leader in digital governance and AI policy.