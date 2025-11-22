Morocco To Build 500-MW Renewable-Powered Data Center And Launch AI Institute In Dakhla

Morocco has announced plans to build a large renewable-powered data center and establish a dedicated artificial intelligence institute in Dakhla, positioning the southern city as a major hub in the country’s digital and energy transition. The government signed two partnership agreements on Nov. 15 with Digital Transition Minister Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Energy Transition Minister Leila Benali and officials from the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region.

The first agreement outlines the construction of “Igoudar Dakhla,” a next-generation data center designed to offer hosting, storage and data-processing services for domestic and international clients. The facility will have a planned capacity of 500 megawatts and will run entirely on power from a dedicated solar and wind farm under the Digital for Sustainable Development program. The center will use advanced cloud infrastructure and natural cooling systems to reduce energy consumption.

The second agreement establishes the Jazari Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Energy Transition. The institute will focus on training, research and innovation in AI, the Internet of Things and their applications in the energy sector. It will provide research and testing platforms, support startups and involve students and researchers in applied projects related to renewable energy, desalination, green hydrogen and smart grids.

Both initiatives are part of the development strategy for the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region. The aim is to strengthen Morocco’s digital connectivity, position the country as a regional technology hub and support preparations for the 2030 World Cup. The projects also reflect a national plan to place innovation and skills development at the center of Morocco’s digital and energy transition.

Morocco’s data-center sector is expanding rapidly. Statista projects the market will generate $766.81 million in 2025 and grow at an annual rate of 6.35 percent through 2030 to reach about $1.04 billion. ResearchAndMarkets estimates Morocco will account for 35 percent of new data-center power capacity planned across Africa.

Officials say the investments will enhance Morocco’s digital sovereignty, create skilled technology jobs and strengthen a regional value chain built around cloud computing, AI and cybersecurity.