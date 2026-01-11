Meta Strikes Nuclear Power Deals to Fuel Data Centers and AI Growth

Meta on Thursday announced three agreements to supply its U.S. data centers with nuclear power, underscoring how growing artificial intelligence workloads are reshaping energy strategies across the technology sector.

The company said it has signed deals with two startups developing small modular reactors, Oklo and TerraPower, as well as with Vistra, a large U.S. power producer that already operates several nuclear plants. Together, the agreements are intended to provide stable, around-the-clock electricity to support Meta’s expanding data center footprint.

Nuclear power has emerged as a favored energy source for technology companies pursuing AI at scale, offering reliable baseload capacity that does not depend on weather conditions. While electricity from existing nuclear plants remains among the cheapest on the grid, limited availability has pushed companies like Meta to look toward newer reactor designs.

The agreements follow a request for proposals issued by Meta in December 2024, seeking partners capable of delivering between one and four gigawatts of new generating capacity by the early 2030s. Much of the power is expected to flow through the PJM Interconnection, a grid serving parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest that has become increasingly crowded with data centers.

The most immediate impact will come from Meta’s 20-year agreement with Vistra. Under the deal, Meta will purchase 2.1 gigawatts of power from the Perry and Davis-Besse nuclear plants in Ohio. Vistra will also expand capacity at those facilities and at its Beaver Valley plant in Pennsylvania, adding a combined 433 megawatts scheduled to come online in the early 2030s.

Meta has also agreed to buy 1.2 gigawatts of power from Oklo, a startup that went public in 2023 through a special purpose acquisition company. Oklo hopes to begin supplying electricity as early as 2030, pending regulatory approval of its reactor design by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. If approved, the reactors would be built in Pike County, Ohio. Oklo’s Aurora Powerhouse reactors each generate 75 megawatts, requiring more than a dozen units to meet Meta’s order.

TerraPower, a startup co-founded by Bill Gates, is aiming to begin supplying electricity to Meta as early as 2032. Its reactor design uses molten sodium to transfer heat and includes a thermal storage system that can release additional power when demand rises. Each reactor produces 345 megawatts, with storage capable of delivering between 100 and 500 megawatts for several hours. TerraPower is working with GE Hitachi on its first plant in Wyoming and has progressed further through the regulatory process. Meta said the first two TerraPower reactors would supply 690 megawatts, with options to purchase up to six additional units.

Meta did not disclose financial terms of the agreements.

Electricity from Vistra’s existing nuclear plants is expected to be the lowest-cost option, while pricing for small modular reactors remains uncertain. TerraPower has estimated future costs of $50 to $60 per megawatt-hour, while Oklo has cited a target range of $80 to $130. Industry analysts note that early reactors are likely to cost more before economies of scale are achieved.

The deals highlight how competition for reliable power is intensifying as AI-driven data center demand continues to surge.