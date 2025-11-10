Kenya’s Atlancis Launches GPU-Powered AI Factory To Accelerate Africa’s Sovereign Compute Future

Atlancis Technologies has launched a GPU-powered Artificial Intelligence factory under its Servernah Cloud brand, marking one of Kenya’s most significant computing infrastructure deployments to date. Announced on 10 November and hosted at iXAfrica Data Centres in Nairobi, the new facility positions the country as a key player in the race to build sovereign AI capacity across the continent.

Designed using Open Compute Project standards and powered by NVIDIA GPUs, the Servernah AI-as-a-Service platform provides hyperscale compute for machine learning, deep learning, high-performance computing, and data analytics. Atlancis CEO Daniel Njuguna described the facility as a turning point for African innovation. “This is the heart of Africa’s AI revolution,” he said. “We are proving that world-class innovation can be designed, built, and powered from within Africa.”

The launch comes as Africa faces a significant shortage of AI compute power. In 2024, the Middle East and Africa accounted for just 2% of the global GPU market for AI—valued at $351.62 million—according to Cognitive Market Research. However, the region is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 30% through 2031, reflecting escalating demand for infrastructure that can power large-scale AI workloads.

Momentum across the continent is accelerating. Cassava Technologies recently announced a $700 million partnership with NVIDIA to roll out GPU-driven AI data centers in multiple countries. Earlier this year, UAE-based G42 partnered with Kenya’s EcoCloud to develop a geothermal-powered data center. In South Africa, Microsoft plans to deploy a substantial cloud and AI infrastructure investment by 2027. And in late 2025, UniCloud Africa introduced a sovereign cloud and AI platform across six markets.

These developments reflect a growing continental shift toward “Sovereign AI”—the push to build domestic infrastructure that allows African nations to retain control over their data, compute, and innovation pipelines.

By making high-performance GPUs locally accessible, the Servernah platform enables African governments, start-ups, corporates, and research institutions to train and deploy advanced AI models without relying on foreign compute resources, narrowing one of the continent’s most critical digital gaps.