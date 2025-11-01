Kenya Launches National AI Skilling Alliance To Build Future-Ready Workforce And Boost Innovation

Kenya has launched the Kenya Artificial Intelligence Skilling Alliance (KAISA), a national platform designed to coordinate AI talent development, innovation programs, and policy collaboration. The initiative, led by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) in partnership with Microsoft, aims to build a future-ready workforce and strengthen Kenya’s position as a continental AI hub.

The launch brought together senior government officials, global tech partners, academia, and development institutions, underscoring growing momentum around AI as a driver of jobs, productivity, and competitiveness.

Building a coordinated AI ecosystem

Despite being ranked among Africa’s top AI-ready countries, Kenya’s efforts have been fragmented across institutions and sectors. KAISA will unify and scale these efforts nationwide by:

Aligning training with industry and government needs

Expanding access to AI learning for youth, women, and underserved communities

Supporting ethical and responsible AI adoption

Creating a national AI repository and innovation hub

Developing research and policy frameworks to guide deployment

“KAISA marks a defining moment in Kenya’s journey to build a future-ready workforce,” said Dr. Ehud Gachugu, Deputy CEO at KEPSA. “Africa’s youthful population remains our greatest advantage. Through coordinated efforts, we will connect innovation with opportunity and scale models that empower communities in the digital economy.”

Microsoft deepens AI talent investment

Microsoft will support curriculum development, innovation incubation, and research acceleration, building on earlier partnerships that have already trained thousands of young Kenyans and entrepreneurs.

“Technology alone cannot drive progress,” noted Phyllis Migwi, Microsoft Country GM. “Skills and talent will determine how far Kenya goes in the AI era. We must become not just adopters but creators and innovators.”

People-first, ethical AI

Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology Amb. Philip Thigo stressed that AI must center people and sustainability:

“The true test of innovation is whether technology sustains the planet and empowers people. We must build our own knowledge and science to avoid becoming only users of AI.”

ILO’s Caroline Njuki added that AI in Kenya must support fair, decent work and inclusion.

Roadmap and next steps

KAISA’s initial 24-month agenda includes:

Sector working groups across agriculture, health, education, finance, and manufacturing

Nationwide AI skilling programs

Youth innovation acceleration and mentorship

Applied research partnerships

Ethical and governance frameworks

Partners from across private sector, academia, civil society, and development agencies are invited to join and co-shape the program.

A continental model for inclusive AI

With KAISA, Kenya aims to build one of Africa’s strongest AI talent pipelines and become a leading example of responsible, scalable, and inclusive AI growth.

The initiative reinforces Kenya’s long-term goal: to create an economy where AI expands opportunity, drives productivity, and leaves no one behind.