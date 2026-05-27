Heirs Insurance Becomes First Nigerian Insurer to Deploy Multi-Language Generative AI Assistant

Heirs Insurance Group has launched Prince AI, a multi-language generative AI assistant, becoming the first insurer in Nigeria to deploy such a tool and setting a new benchmark for AI-driven customer engagement in the country’s insurance sector.

The launch comes as the group approaches its fifth anniversary. Prince AI delivers instant responses to customer inquiries about Heirs Insurance products and broader insurance questions, helping users understand coverage options, assess their needs and identify suitable policies.

Built with accessibility at its core, the assistant communicates in multiple local and international languages including English, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese and Chinese — breaking down language barriers to allow more customers to engage with insurance services in the language they are most comfortable using.

Beyond handling inquiries, Prince AI enables customers to purchase and renew policies, initiate and track claims. The assistant is available across WhatsApp, the SimpleLife Mobile App and the Heirs Insurance website, providing around-the-clock service across multiple digital touchpoints.

“Prince AI represents the next phase of our digital evolution. By embedding generative AI into our customer experience, we are not only improving speed and efficiency but also humanising insurance,” said Peace Okhianmhense-Philips, chief digital officer of Heirs Insurance Group. “This innovation allows us to connect more meaningfully with our customers, anticipate their needs, and deliver support that is instant, intelligent, and accessible.”

The assistant is built on adaptive intelligence, refining its capabilities through each interaction to provide increasingly accurate and relevant guidance. Where more personalized counsel is required, Heirs Insurance representatives are available to provide expert advice, creating a hybrid model that combines the speed of automation with human support.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment company with investments across 24 countries and four continents. The group comprises Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serving both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.