South African Children Turning to AI Tools Online, With ChatGPT and Gemini Among Most Searched Platforms

With Internet penetration in South Africa high , and children accessing digital platforms at increasingly younger ages, digital safety has become a key concern for families. Global research from Kaspersky highlights a shift in children’s online behaviour, with growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) tools alongside social media, streaming, sports and gaming platforms, underscoring the importance for parents to understand what captures their attention online, including what they search for, the platforms they use, and the trends shaping their interests and behaviour.

The Kaspersky study, using anonymised global data (including from South Africa) from Kaspersky Safe Kids, analysed trends from January and February 2026, highlighting a strong curiosity among children around AI tools. AI-related apps and services account for a quarter of all Google searches, reflecting a clear rise in engagement with AI-driven platforms. Tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Character.AI, Microsoft Copilot, Grok, and DeepSeek rank among the most popular, underscoring how deeply AI is becoming integrated into children’s everyday digital experiences.

“Your child is almost certainly using AI tools – and may be more comfortable with them than you are. Rather than restricting access outright, the most effective approach is to explore these tools together, set boundaries around their use, and help children understand what AI can and cannot do reliably. Kaspersky Safe Kids can support parents in monitoring and guiding their children’s digital journey without relying on blunt restrictions alone,” said Anna Larkina, web content analysis expert at Kaspersky.

Communication-related searches rank second overall, driven largely by social platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, followed by video streaming services led by YouTube and Netflix.

Locally, YouTube remains the primary content platform for children, accounting for a third of all app time among children in South Africa – a pattern consistent with global trends. WhatsApp and Tiktok were the second and third most popular apps in the country. These platforms continue to play a central role in how children connect, consume content, and express themselves online.

Globally, music leads YouTube search trends by a significant margin, driven by a mix of K-pop alongside strong interest in cartoons and content creators. Sports also captured the interest of children, with searches led by the Premier League and the well-known football club Arsenal F.C. The National Basketball Association season also drew attention, along with the 2026 Winter Olympics, reflecting children’s curiosity about major international sporting events.

To help ensure children’s digital safety and support healthier online habits, Kaspersky recommends the following:

Maintain open communication with children about potential online risks and establish clear guidelines to ensure their safety.

Secure gaming experiences by installing a trusted security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium , to prevent malicious file downloads.

, to prevent malicious file downloads. Stay informed about emerging threats and actively monitor children’s online activities in order to create a safer digital environment.

Use digital parenting apps like Kaspersky Safe Kids to protect children both online and offline, manage screen time, block inappropriate content, and track their location for greater peace of mind.

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