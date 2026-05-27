Africa Health-Tech Accelerator Opens Applications for Early-Stage Startups Building AI and Digital Health Solutions

Applications are now open for the 2026 Africa Health-Tech Accelerator, a pan-African programme designed to support early-stage startups building innovative healthcare technology solutions across the continent.

The accelerator is organized under the Africa Health ExCon platform and aims to help health-tech founders scale impactful innovations through mentorship, training, investor access and strategic ecosystem partnerships. The six-month programme is structured to support founders through different stages of startup growth and expansion.

The programme targets startups developing solutions across several healthcare and technology categories, including digital health, telemedicine, AI in healthcare, diagnostics, healthcare financing, healthcare operations, health data systems, and pharmaceutical and medical supply chains.

Selected startups will receive structured mentorship sessions, product validation support, business development training, market expansion guidance, investor readiness support, access to healthcare and technology experts, and networking opportunities with investors and policymakers. Participants will also gain exposure to key stakeholders within Africa’s healthcare and innovation ecosystem through Africa Health ExCon activities and partnerships.

The programme is open to early-stage African startups building technology-driven healthcare solutions. Applicants are expected to demonstrate innovative healthcare solutions, scalable business models, strong market potential, clear healthcare impact and technology-driven products or services. Organizers are particularly interested in startups leveraging technology to solve critical healthcare delivery challenges across African markets.

The accelerator will run in multiple phases. Up to 15 startups are expected to participate in the first stage, after which a smaller group will advance into the next phase for deeper support and ecosystem engagement. Selected startups will have opportunities to connect directly with venture capital firms, healthcare executives, innovation leaders, strategic partners and government stakeholders.

The accelerator comes at a time when governments, investors and private sector players are pushing for stronger digital healthcare infrastructure across Africa. AI-powered healthcare solutions, remote healthcare access, digital patient management systems, diagnostics and healthcare financing platforms have continued to attract growing investor and industry attention in recent years.

Interested startups can submit applications through the official Africa Health-Tech Accelerator portal at https://accelerator.africahealthexcon.com/