Google Extends Free Student AI Offer From Six African Countries to 27

Google is offering university and college students across 27 African countries a free one-year subscription to Google AI Plus — a fourfold expansion of a programme that covered six markets last year.

The offer, available from 25 August, provides access to Gemini tools including Gemini Omni, higher usage limits and 400GB of cloud storage shared across Drive, Gmail and Photos. Students must verify their status through third-party service SheerID.

Eligible countries are Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Who is in, and who is not

The most substantial change is the arrival of Francophone West Africa. Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo all appear for the first time, alongside Cameroon, Gabon and Cabo Verde — markets that have featured little in Google’s African AI programming to date.

The absences are equally notable. No North African country is included: not Egypt, which ranks first in Africa on the Government AI Readiness Index, nor Morocco, Algeria or Tunisia. Ethiopia is missing despite one of the continent’s largest higher education populations, as is the Democratic Republic of Congo.

What students get

Gemini includes a Student Hub for organising study, creating practice quizzes and accessing learning tools. Study Notebooks lets students upload lecture notes, syllabi and reading materials, which Gemini then uses to break down topics, identify weak areas and generate lessons and quizzes.

The platform also generates 3D models, simulations, tables and other visualisations to explain complex concepts, and includes Gemini Live and Deep Research for conversational discussion of research topics and multi-step research reports.

Alex Okosi, managing director for Google in Africa, framed the expansion around employability. “Higher education requires students to research deeply, solve complex problems and continuously build new skills,” he said. “As AI becomes an increasingly important tool for learning and work, we want to enable more students across Africa to access the resources they need.”

Google said the offering is intended to support the learning process rather than simply generate answers. Students who claimed last year’s offer can renew for another 12 months on completing verification.

Arriving before the policies

The expansion lands in the middle of an unresolved argument about how African universities should handle generative AI.

South African institutions including the University of Cape Town, Stellenbosch and the University of the Free State moved away from AI detection software over the past year, partly because the tools show documented bias against second-language English writers, and shifted toward disclosure requirements and AI literacy instead. Makerere University held a webinar in June on responsible AI in research management, covering disclosure of AI-assisted editing and data privacy. Researchers at Tshwane University of Technology’s UNESCO Chair seminar this month heard a guest lecture specifically on writing for publication in the age of AI.

That debate has an unusually concrete reference point in South Africa, where the government withdrew its own draft national AI policy in April after it was found to contain fabricated academic citations.

Google is now putting a capable research and writing assistant into the hands of students across 27 countries at no cost, while institutions continue working out what disclosure, assessment and integrity should look like. The company is explicit that it leaves those questions to universities and students.

That is a defensible position for a technology provider. It also means the tools arrive first and the rules follow — which is the sequence African university administrators have spent a year saying they would prefer to avoid.