Personal AI Takes Root in Africa as More Than 400 Attend ClawCon Nairobi

More than 400 developers, entrepreneurs, technology professionals, students and innovators attended ClawCon Nairobi, Africa’s first community-led personal AI conference, held at Strathmore University.

The huge turnout for the inaugural event reflects a growing interest in a new generation of artificial intelligence that is moving beyond simply answering questions to helping people get things done.

Much of the discussion centred on OpenClaw, an open-source personal AI assistant that can run on a user’s computer, server or cloud environment and, with the necessary permissions, connect to selected communication channels, applications and digital services.

The technology is part of a broader shift in artificial intelligence towards AI agents that can carry out tasks, automate repetitive work and coordinate activities across different digital platforms.

For users, this represents a move away from the traditional chatbot model. Personal AI systems can be configured to individual or organisational needs, supporting specific workflows rather than providing generic responses. Potential applications range from research and information management to administrative tasks, software development, content preparation and the coordination of recurring business activities.

Developer and OpenClaw community member Frank Odongkara said the technology could be particularly useful to African entrepreneurs, professionals and students looking for affordable ways to increase their productivity.

“OpenClaw is an exciting technology leap for African entrepreneurs, professionals, and students. It’s now possible to have an intelligent, personal assistant in your WhatsApp DM that is just yours alone. And it costs next to nothing,” he said.

Hosted by First Circle Capital Partner Agnes Aistleitner, ClawCon Nairobi brought together people from across Kenya’s technology ecosystem, including developers, founders, researchers, creators and business operators.

Through demonstrations and discussions, participants explored how personal AI agents could be applied to everyday work, business operations and the development of new technology products.

The turnout also points to a changing conversation around artificial intelligence in Kenya, and by extension, across Africa.

“Interest is no longer limited to using AI products developed elsewhere. Increasingly, developers and businesses are looking at how these technologies can be built, adapted and applied to local needs,” Ms. Aistleitner said.

OpenClaw was created by Austrian software developer and entrepreneur Peter Steinberger, who previously founded PSPDFKit, a document technology company. What began as a personal project has since developed into an international open-source community of developers, entrepreneurs, researchers and users interested in the possibilities of personal AI.

For Africa’s entrepreneurs and small businesses, the potential is significant. Affordable, customisable AI assistants could take on routine administrative work, support research and information management, and help individuals and small teams access capabilities that might otherwise require additional employees or more sophisticated technology infrastructure.

“ClawCon Nairobi highlighted a fundamental change in the way people are thinking about AI. The question is increasingly shifting from what artificial intelligence can generate to what it can actually do,” Ms. Aistleitner added.

As personal AI continues to develop, it could become a new interface between people and the digital tools they rely on every day – with implications for how individuals work, how businesses operate, and how entrepreneurs build new products and services.