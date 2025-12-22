Ghana, UAE sign $1bn deal to build major AI and innovation hub

Ghana and the United Arab Emirates have signed a $1 billion strategic investment agreement to develop what is being positioned as Africa’s largest integrated innovation and artificial intelligence hub, aimed at expanding Ghana’s digital capacity and serving regional and global markets.

The project forms part of a broader bilateral partnership between the two countries and focuses on artificial intelligence development, digital infrastructure and startup growth. The hub will be built in Ningo–Prampram in the Greater Accra Region, with construction expected to begin in 2026. Under the agreement, Ghana will provide the land and policy framework, while the UAE will finance and manage development through the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

A significant portion of the investment will target artificial intelligence and advanced computing. About $400 million has been allocated to AI infrastructure, including $180 million for an AI Compute Hub developed by UAE-based technology group G42. The facility will use renewable energy and liquid-cooling systems. Another $100 million will fund a national AI-powered digital identity system built on Falcon large language models via AI71, while $120 million will support the creation of a Ghana AI Startup Studio in partnership with Hub71, with a goal of attracting and scaling up to 100 AI startups by 2030.

Digital infrastructure accounts for a further $350 million of the investment. Plans include $150 million for the rollout of 5G networks in three major urban centres, led by e& UAE, and $120 million for a Tier IV hyperscale data centre. An additional $80 million will be invested in renewable, AI-optimised power systems delivered by Masdar Digital. Satellite internet connectivity for rural innovation hubs is also included to extend access beyond major cities.

To support long-term ecosystem development, $250 million has been set aside for innovation, talent and capital formation. This includes $75 million for a Ghana–UAE AI and Web3 campus supported by the Dubai Future Foundation, $100 million for a Ghana Startup Fund backed by ADQ and Chimera Capital, and $75 million for an annual UAE–Ghana Innovation and AI Summit, known as GAIX.

Officials involved in the initiative say the development is intended to go beyond a traditional technology park. The hub is expected to support AI engineering, applied research, business process outsourcing, knowledge process outsourcing and Africa-focused data and machine learning operations. It is also designed to attract multinational technology companies while strengthening local enterprise capacity and skills development.

The agreement reflects a broader shift toward long-term, infrastructure-led technology investment in Africa. For Ghana, it supports ambitions to become a regional digital and innovation hub while creating jobs and enabling skills transfer. For the UAE, the project aligns with its strategy to expand its global technology footprint through partnerships in emerging markets.

With construction scheduled to begin in 2026, the initiative represents one of the largest single technology investments announced in Ghana to date, signaling growing confidence in the country’s digital and economic prospects.