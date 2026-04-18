Ghana and Japan Launch $1.5 Million Initiative Spanning AI Health, Digital Governance and Peacebuilding

Ghana and Japan have launched three major development initiatives targeting peacebuilding, digital transformation and health innovation, with a combined initial investment of approximately $1.5 million funded under Japan’s Fiscal Year 2025 Supplementary Budget.

The projects were unveiled April 15 at Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are being implemented in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme and the World Health Organization. They include a peacebuilding project in Bawku under the Humanitarian-Development-Peace Nexus framework, a digital transformation program focused on public sector capacity building, and an AI-driven health project aimed at improving health outcomes and addressing human security risks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the projects reflect a shared commitment to peace, inclusive development and responsible innovation, and align with Ghana’s national priorities in conflict resolution, digital governance and universal health coverage.

Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy has received Cabinet approval and is set to be launched the following week, describing it as positioning the country as a regional leader in responsible AI deployment.

A statement on behalf of Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said the AI-for-health project will strengthen disease surveillance, enable early outbreak detection, improve data governance and expand access to healthcare services. WHO Country Representative Fiona Braka emphasized the importance of ensuring that AI in healthcare remains ethical, inclusive and people-centered.

National Security Advisor Prosper Bani stressed that sustainable peace requires dialogue, trust-building and inclusive development alongside security enforcement, while describing the Bawku initiative as complementary to national reconciliation and reconstruction efforts.

Japan’s Ambassador to Ghana, Hiroshi Yoshimoto, described the partnership as a reflection of deepening bilateral relations and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to human security-focused development cooperation.

UNDP Resident Representative Niloy Banerjee said the projects demonstrate how innovation, peacebuilding and resilience can be pursued simultaneously, while UN Resident Coordinator Zia Choudhury said the initiatives contribute directly to multiple Sustainable Development Goals.