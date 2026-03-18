Former OpenAI & Google AI Experts launches HyperDev

HyperDev today announced the launch of its Version 1 generative AI coding platform, marking a significant milestone in how aspiring developers, tech-adjacent individuals, and entrepreneurs prototype and launch software.

Developed for a global market, HyperDev is positioned as a major entry into the AI-native coding space, signaling a shift for founders from technology consumption to global intellectual property (IP) creation.

The venture is anchored by a unique synergy between its core team: Piotr Sobolewski, an expert who honed his craft at OpenAI where he worked on ChatGPT, and Riaz Moola, formerly employed at Google where he worked in the Google Search team on language models.

Both Piotr and Riaz also carried out research in AI at leading research centres, such as the University of Cambridge, which has enabled them to build proprietary generative AI tech – dubbed ‘Guided Mode’ – which makes the creation of websites, apps, and other technology using code generated by Large Language Models more efficient and affordable.

“We’re building AI that helps people use AI. While the first generation of AI app builders have removed some of the barriers to building software, there are now millions of people getting stuck using these tools due to a lack of foundational technical knowledge or scalable assistive technology to enable them to complete the final pieces of the technical work needed to enable them to ship something”, said Piotr Sobolewski, Chief Technical Officer at HyperDev.

HyperDev is a comprehensive AI app builder that enables users to generate production-ready, full-stack applications using large language models.

Unlike traditional prototyping tools, HyperDev provides users with ‘Guided Mode’ assistive AI technology, which intelligently selects and helps fix buggy code, and also enables more control over code generation with an intelligent rules-based framework system, radically accelerate the software development lifecycle, rather than competitors that leave users stranded when code breaks.

“After a over a decade of enabling tens of thousands of developers to transition from no skills in tech to employed software developers through the work I’ve led at HyperionDev, I am pleased to support the HyperDev team as they embark on a venture to harness generative AI in a way that continues to make tech work more accessible around the world’, said Riaz Moola, Chairman at HyperDev.

“By introducing this intelligent layer, we help users navigate technical challenges in real-time. And crucially, we maintain a fallback to certified human developers who can step in if the user needs that final level of assurance,” said Anton Moulder, Chief Product Offer at HyperDev.

Key features of the Version 1 launch include:

Guided Mode: An advanced AI layer that guides users through the build process, with a safety net of on-demand human expert assistance to resolve edge cases.

An advanced AI layer that guides users through the build process, with a safety net of on-demand human expert assistance to resolve edge cases. Affordable build credits: Reducing the paywalls common in competing platforms by enabling unlimited access to guided mode AI to allow for continuous iteration.

Reducing the paywalls common in competing platforms by enabling unlimited access to guided mode AI to allow for continuous iteration. Full-stack sovereignty: Complete control over deployment and code logic, designed for production, not just demonstration.

Complete control over deployment and code logic, designed for production, not just demonstration. Developer ecosystem integration: All premium HyperDev plans include up to a 50% discount on courses offered on the HyperionDev platform for users that seek an intensive human-mentored education in tech skills plus career coaching to land their first tech job, along with certification from a leading university.

HyperDev enters the market as a separate, world-class entity within the broader HyperionDev ecosystem – one of the largest ecosystems for developer education and career advancement in South Africa – leveraging global R&D links to validate the quality of our generative AI tools.

HyperDev Version 1 is available starting this month. The company is actively inviting developers, enterprise partners, and investors to join a platform where technical rigor meets entrepreneurial ambition.