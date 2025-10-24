Egypt’s SehaTech Raises $1.1 Million Seed Round to Expand AI-Powered Health Insurance Platform

Egyptian insurtech startup SehaTech has raised $1.1 million in Seed funding, bringing its total capital raised to $2 million, as it accelerates the rollout of its AI-powered health insurance platform across Egypt and other emerging markets.

The round was led by Nigeria-based Ingressive Capital, with participation from Plus VC, strategic angel investors, and existing backers A15 and Beltone Venture Capital — the investment arm of Cairo-listed financial services group Beltone Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA).

Automating Health Insurance with AI

Founded in 2022 by Mostafa Tarek, Mohamed Elshabrawy, and Omar Shawky, SehaTech has built a proprietary, AI-driven digital platform that automates workflows between health insurers and medical service providers. The platform leverages machine learning and a rule-based engine to manage approvals, claims, and payments, reducing fraud, manual errors, and administrative delays.

By digitizing the health insurance process, SehaTech aims to deliver faster, more transparent, and efficient experiences for insurers, healthcare providers, and patients — tackling one of the region’s most persistent bottlenecks: operational friction.

“Our mission is to remove inefficiencies that have long constrained the health insurance sector in Egypt and the wider region,” said co-founder and CEO Mostafa Tarek. “AI allows us to automate processes that traditionally took days into seconds — enabling insurers to scale coverage and improve trust in the system.”

Strategic Investment and Market Context

The new capital will fund team expansion, regional growth beyond Egypt, and the development of advanced AI automation tools to enhance scalability and compliance.

Lead investor Ingressive Capital — which operates in Nigeria and the U.S. — focuses on early-stage African technology startups driving digital transformation across key sectors. Plus VC, A15, and Beltone Venture Capital bring a mix of regional experience in technology, fintech, and enterprise AI, with SehaTech marking Beltone VC’s first healthtech investment.

Beltone Holding, itself undergoing a major digital transformation, recently launched a specialized AI subsidiary to develop enterprise solutions across financial and mobility sectors — aligning closely with SehaTech’s vision of AI-led efficiency in insurance administration.

Tackling Low Insurance Penetration

SehaTech is addressing a systemic challenge: low health insurance penetration in Egypt and much of Africa. High administrative costs, inefficiencies, and fraud have hindered sector growth, leaving an estimated 60% of Egyptians without formal coverage.

The Egyptian government’s Universal Health Insurance Law (2018) aims to expand coverage nationwide through a phased approach, starting with select governorates. This reform has created new demand for technology infrastructure capable of managing digital claims, eligibility, and service delivery at scale.

“Health insurance in Egypt is at a turning point,” said a spokesperson for Beltone Venture Capital. “AI-driven automation is critical to achieving the government’s universal coverage goals, and SehaTech is well-positioned to become a foundational layer of that transformation.”

HealthTech Momentum in Egypt

SehaTech joins a growing wave of Egyptian healthtech innovators attracting investor confidence amid the government’s digital health reforms. In the past two years, multiple startups in telemedicine, digital claims, and e-pharmacy have secured funding, underscoring the sector’s rising importance to both public policy and private capital.

By combining AI automation, financial discipline, and regional partnerships, SehaTech’s founders believe they can help insurers scale sustainably while reducing corruption, boosting efficiency, and enabling affordable coverage for millions.

As the region’s insurtech ecosystem matures, SehaTech’s model of AI-enabled interoperability between payers and providers may serve as a blueprint for health insurance modernization across Africa and beyond.