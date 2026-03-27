Côte d’Ivoire Launches AI Chatbot on WhatsApp and Messenger to Improve Access to Public Services

The government of Côte d’Ivoire has launched an AI-powered chatbot designed to improve citizens’ access to public services and government information through WhatsApp and Messenger, as part of a broader effort to modernize public administration.

The chatbot, named EMY 101, was announced March 15 and functions as an intelligent conversational assistant that allows citizens to obtain reliable and up-to-date information on government activities, policies and public services without visiting physical offices.

Through the platform, users can access guidance on administrative procedures including civil registration, taxation and land services, find contact details for public institutions, and send alerts, feedback or reports directly to the government. The service is intended to enhance civic participation and improve the responsiveness of state institutions.

To use EMY 101, citizens save the official WhatsApp number, send a keyword such as “Emy” or “Emy 101” and follow the chatbot’s guided instructions. The service is also available through the government’s official Messenger account.

Officials described EMY 101 as a significant step in Côte d’Ivoire’s digital transformation agenda, aimed at making public services more efficient, accessible and user-friendly while strengthening the connection between citizens and the state.