Cassava Technologies Secures STANLIB Investment to Expand AI-Ready Data Centres in South Africa

Cassava Technologies, a leading pan-African technology group, has announced a strategic investment from STANLIB Infrastructure Investments to accelerate the expansion of Africa Data Centres (ADC) in South Africa.

The partnership is set to boost the development of AI-ready data centres at ADC’s Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses, strengthening the country’s capacity to meet surging demand for cloud computing, connectivity, and advanced digital infrastructure.

Scaling South Africa’s Digital Backbone

According to Cassava Technologies President and Group CEO Hardy Pemhiwa, the collaboration marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to provide secure, high-capacity, and scalable infrastructure for Africa’s growing digital economy.

“Partnering with STANLIB strengthens our South African operations and validates the robust foundation we’ve built,” said Pemhiwa. “It provides us the scale required to serve major hyperscalers and enterprises as they rapidly increase their demand for secure, high-capacity connectivity and cloud services across the region.”

The investment aligns with Cassava’s broader strategy to expand its data centre footprint across Africa, enabling businesses and governments to leverage AI-driven services and cloud-first innovations.

Infrastructure for an AI-Driven Future

STANLIB Infrastructure Investments, one of South Africa’s leading infrastructure investors, emphasized that the partnership represents both an economic and technological opportunity.

“We are proud to partner with Africa Data Centres, a leader in Africa’s digital evolution,” said Andy Louw, Co-Head of STANLIB Infrastructure Investments. “Data centres are critical infrastructure for the modern economy, and our investment will strengthen South Africa’s digital backbone, enabling ADC to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth.”

He added that the partnership fits STANLIB’s broader objective to deploy institutional capital that stimulates economic growth while giving investors access to innovative, technology-led asset classes.

Supporting Africa’s Digital Transformation

Africa Data Centres currently operates seven state-of-the-art facilities across the continent, serving more than 400 enterprise and hyperscale customers.

The new investment will help ADC scale capacity, enhance energy efficiency, and build next-generation facilities designed for AI and high-performance computing workloads.

By expanding its South African infrastructure, Cassava Technologies is reinforcing its role as a key enabler of Africa’s digital transformation, supporting industries from finance and healthcare to e-commerce and education.

With this latest partnership, Africa Data Centres is poised to deepen its impact on Africa’s connectivity and AI ecosystem, helping bridge the digital divide and lay the groundwork for a sustainable, data-driven economy.