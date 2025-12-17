Cassava Technologies, Gebeya Launch AI Tools to Power Digital Creation Across Africa

Pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies has partnered with AI-powered tools provider Gebeya to launch Gebeya Dala, a suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to help Africans create digital content using Cassava’s data centers and infrastructure.

According to a statement, the collaboration combines Cassava’s cloud and graphics processing unit infrastructure with Gebeya’s platform to deliver AI tools hosted and operated within Africa.

Gebeya Dala is designed for users without technical expertise and aims to lower barriers to digital creation. The initial release includes two modules.

The AI-powered app builder allows users to create functional applications without coding experience, using instructions in their local language. The AI comic book creator enables users to produce comics and manga inspired by Africa’s oral traditions and stories, without prior artistic training.

The two companies said the partnership will also include a joint strategy to make the tools available to students, entrepreneurs and creatives across the continent.

“Africa’s digital future must be built in Africa, by Africans,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Cassava AI. “Our partnership with Gebeya makes advanced AI accessible to young creators, entrepreneurs and storytellers across the continent, while enabling sovereign innovation that is developed locally and scaled globally.”

Cassava and Gebeya said the collaboration will focus on developing culturally relevant large language models and AI tools, with all data processing and model training taking place in Africa. This approach is intended to ensure data sovereignty, low latency and compliance with local regulations.

“Our mission is to build the operating system for Africa’s digital economy, and that begins by empowering the many, not the few,” said Amadou Daffe, CEO and co-founder of Gebeya. “With Cassava’s infrastructure, Gebeya Dala enables anyone to build an app or create a comic, regardless of technical background.”

The companies said the initiative aims to unlock local talent and support a more inclusive digital economy across Africa.